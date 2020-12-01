BakeMark Expands Sup-R-Shop™ Digital Platform

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BakeMark announces the expansion of the best digital online ordering solution to the bakery community, Sup-R-Shop™. Online ordering, as an option, has been available to BakeMark customers since 2008.

"At BakeMark, we've always been focused on helping our customers succeed. We deliver unmatched service through our expert Sales Teams, who safely meet with and directly support our customers in all areas of bakery operations. The expansion of Sup-R-Shop is yet another solution-based service our Sales Associates offer to our customers to help streamline their operation. We all know that online ordering is a small part of the industry. Most customers continue to demand ideas and support at the store level, which we provide. We will let online ordering be an option, one of many we offer," said David Lopez, Director of Marketing for BakeMark.

Sup-R-Shop is rated by many customers as the best in online ordering, which enables BakeMark customers to view the industry's largest product portfolio and make easy, convenient purchases online that best meet the needs of the bakery. This digital option ties in to yet another solution-based service that BakeMark offers to its customers SpeedeePay™. SpeedeePay digital payments allows BakeMark customers to manage their accounts online, invoice payment as one example. BakeMark continues to lead the industry, offering value-added services for its customers in these difficult times.

About BakeMarkBased in Pico Rivera, CA, BakeMark is the recognized market leader in the baking industry, as a manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients, products and supplies. BakeMark serves North America and customers internationally across all industry channels with its comprehensive product portfolio, including bakery mixes, fillings, icings, glazes, commodities, frozen products and bakery supplies. BakeMark is the exclusive distributor of some of the industry's top brands, including Westco, BakeSense, Best Brands, Multifoods, BakeQwik, Trigal Dorado, C'est Vivant and Sprinkelina, operating through 5 manufacturing plants and 25 distribution centers located across North America. Please visit www.bakemark.com for more information.

