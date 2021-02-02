BaishanCloud Partners With Chinafy To Expand Cross-border Content Delivery Ecosystem

SEATTLE and HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BaishanCloud (Baishan), a leading global cloud data service provider, announced today that it has added Chinafy into its cross-border delivery partner ecosystem.

SEATTLE and HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BaishanCloud (Baishan), a leading global cloud data service provider, announced today that it has added Chinafy into its cross-border delivery partner ecosystem. Chinafy is a SaaS-based platform that optimizes offshore websites to achieve faster onshore web performance in China. This partnership will further enable joint-customers to both accelerate their web services and optimize their web performance, localization, and SEO performance in China. Chinafy customers can now enjoy the premium content delivery service empowered by Baishan's extensive content delivery network throughout China and Southeast Asia. BaishanCloud (Baishan) customers can now have a premium option to leverage Chinafy's intelligent resource optimization platform to further elevate their web performance in China offshore.

The partnership is a step forward in Baishan's continued effort in building a leading edge-cloud Ecosystem that brings seamless digital experience to users in China, Asia, and beyond. "Performance, reliability, and compliance have long been the pain point of international companies' web services into China," says Matt Haentzschel, Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "With this partnership, Chinafy's and BaishanCloud customers can have uncompromised CDN performance in China and Asia and vice versa"

For more information about BaishanCloud Partner Program and how to become a partner, please visit www.baishancloud.com/partner-program.

For more information about Chinafy Partners and how to become a partner, please visit https://www.chinafy.com/partners.

About BaishanCloud

Founded in April 2015, BaishanCloud (Baishan) is a leading global cloud data service provider specializing in data life cycle management. With a strong emphasis on data interactions and exchanges, Baishan's cloud product suite is comprised of cloud delivery, cloud edge security, and cloud API management.

Baishan now has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Seattle, and Shenzhen as well as R&D centers in Xiamen and Guian.

About Chinafy

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Chinafy ( www.chinafy.com) is on a mission to put the world's second largest economy within reach for global companies everywhere with their Web Performance Solutions for China. Chinafy's platform accelerates, optimizes and protects any internet property for delivery in China without adding hardware or manually modifying a line of code. By combining intelligent China-specific resource optimizations, with a multi-layer infrastructure, internet properties are able to achieve significant improvements in performance, a decrease in bounce rates, and increase in conversions in China in a more cost-effective, results-driven way.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baishancloud-partners-with-chinafy-to-expand-cross-border-content-delivery-ecosystem-301220559.html

SOURCE BaishanCloud