BairesDev Wins Stevie® Awards In 2021 Edition For Customer Service Department Of The Year And Achievement In Customer Satisfaction

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev , a leading technology solutions company, was recently named the winner of Silver and Bronze Stevie® Awards in the categories of Customer Service Department of the Year and Achievement in Customer Satisfaction in the 19 th Annual American Business Awards®.

BairesDev's work during 2020 set new company milestones and benchmarks. Q4 2020 was the first quarter in the company's history in which BairesDev achieved a Customer Satisfaction Score of over nine out of ten - a score that surpasses the average industry score in B2B software, IT services, and software development companies. At the same time, BairesDev also increased its Net Promoter Score (NPS) - a measure of customer experience and predictor for business growth - by 24.4 percentage points, setting BairesDev's NPS at 68.1 percent, a score considered "Excellent" by the 2020 NPS Benchmark for Mid-Market B2B IT companies. Such NPS places the company over the 90th percentile of businesses.

"At BairesDev, we're committed to providing high-quality customer service and customized solutions to help our clients scale their businesses, especially now in this new digital landscape," said Nacho De Marco, co-founder, and CEO of BairesDev. "We're honored to receive these two recognitions as they acknowledge our commitment to prioritize and meet the needs of our clients in the shifting market landscape."

During the pandemic, the company made key changes to services, including increasing the feature set of its Solution Architects service, where senior tech experts define the best approach to fulfill project scopes and roadmap solutions, and revamping its Delivery Teams to adjust how the company provides custom-made tech solutions for any project.

These changes are significant as they demonstrate BairesDev's ability to shift its business strategy and pivot to meet client demands during an unprecedented time. Now, BairesDev offers a brand new two-week design sprint that includes a detailed communication plan, defined architecture and technical approach, and the product's roadmap and backlog.

Additionally, BairesDev refactored and re-optimized the team selection algorithm behind its Delivery Teams service, reducing the build-up time of custom teams. Now, BairesDev clients can start and finish projects at faster rates without compromising quality. As a result of these changes, the company has achieved over 50 percent growth for the fourth consecutive year.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small.

The virtual awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 30 th. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About BairesDev BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 2,000 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

