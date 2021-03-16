BairesDev Ranked Top Fastest-Growing Company In California By Inc. 5000

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, the leading technology solutions company BairesDev has been recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in California in the Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, the leading technology solutions company BairesDev has been recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing Companies in California in the Inc. 5000 Regionals. This time, the organization climbed up to 34 th place, placing it eleven positions above last year's results.

The state-based edition of Inc. 5000 is one of the most prestigious rankings in America, giving a unique perspective on the most successful companies in all of California. BairesDev achieved this ranking thanks to its incredible results, high-quality delivery, client satisfaction rate, and performance in the IT industry from 2017 to 2019—all of which amounted to an astounding growth rate of 526%. And, after a series of significant achievements in 2020, the company expects to achieve an even higher position in next year's list.

BairesDev's Co-Founder and CEO, Nacho De Marco, celebrated this accomplishment and encouraged the rest of its team to keep moving forward. "With a team driven by digital acceleration, we know the core value of what we offer and we work hard to do it the best way possible. We plan to keep on growing, transforming, and outdoing ourselves year after year. There is more to come, and we will go after it", said De Marco on LinkedIn.

A complete list of results of the Inc. 5000 Series: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16 th, 2021.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully-customizable solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 2000 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

