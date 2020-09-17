BairesDev Is Recognized By Clutch As One Of The Best B2B Companies In Latin America

WASHINGTON, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev is proud to announce that it was selected as one of the best B2B companies in Latin America for 2020 by Clutch.

The software development company ranked in the top 3 among the top nearshore service providers from Argentina. The list included 400+ companies across Latin America, including other B2B leaders that provide custom software development, mobile app development, IT staff augmentation, and other digital marketing services.

" It's an honor to be among the top nearshore companies in a region as competitive as this," said Nacho De Marco, co-founder, and CEO of BairesDev. " But it's also an encouragement to renew the commitment to high-quality customer service that brought us this far."

The Clutch Leader Award cements a solid year for BairesDev, which overcame the pandemic challenges to keep true to its core mission -- delivering high-quality technology solutions. The software development company collaborates with the Top 1% of IT talent and provides high-performing teams in line with the highest market standards.

Since its inception, BairesDev has leveraged the untapped talent of Latin American IT professionals to establish itself as a leader in nearshore software development. That, in conjunction with a smart working approach, turned remote working into an essential part of the company's processes.

That was fundamental for BairesDev's growth throughout its 11+ years of existence and was instrumental in keeping the growth momentum going during an unusual year. It all resulted in long-standing partnerships with industry heavyweights like Google, Pinterest, Rolls-Royce, Motorola, EY, SiriusXM, and ViacomCBS to further their digital acceleration processes.

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. The Clutch Leader Awards recognizes companies based on diverse criteria, including verified positive reviews, ability to deliver, social media presence, and more.

For a complete list of the Clutch Leader Awards winners, visit https://clutch.co/press-releases/awards-best-b2b-companies-latin-america-2020

About BairesDevBairesDev is the leading software development company in the Americas. With more than 1,300 employees working on projects around the world, a sustained average annual growth of over 50%, and recognized in the Inc. 5000 list of U.S. fastest-growing companies, BairesDev is guiding the digital transformation of some of the top companies in the world, such as Rolls-Royce, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola & Viacom.

For more information, please visit www.bairesdev.com .

