BairesDev Among Most Awarded Companies In 10th Annual Best In Biz Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BairesDev, a leading technology solution company, has been recognized as a Most Awarded Company in the Best in Biz Awards 2020, which honors the top winners based on the total gold, silver, and bronze awards achieved by each company.

BairesDev was recognized in 4 different categories within the Large companies tier. The company was awarded silver in the Best Place to Work and Fastest-Growing Company of the Year categories and it achieved bronze in the Company of the Year and Enterprise Service of the Year categories.

The Most Awarded Company honor adds up to the multiple acknowledgments the company has received this year, including Comparably's Best Companies for Compensation, INC's America's fastest-growing companies, and CEO World Awards' Company of the Year. Such a set of awards serves as proof of what an outstanding year it's been for BairesDev which, even in the midst of a global crisis, was able to uphold its core mission: powering the digital acceleration processes of businesses across the globe.

That's the result of the company's smart work approach, which better prepared it to face the multiple challenges stemming from the pandemic. By working with distributed teams of the Top 1% of IT Talent in the Americas, BairesDev was able to keep its momentum going and continue providing high-quality IT solutions and value across different business verticals and with impressive delivery times.

"Corporate resilience has never been more important than in 2020 and the winning entries in the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards have impressive accomplishments in this area," said Mark Huffman, Consumer Affairs, having judged six of the last 10 Best in Biz Awards competitions.

Winners in Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from an independent expert panel of judges coming from some of the most respected media publications in North America, including Barron's, Consumer Affairs, USA Today, and Wired. The 2020 awards were conferred in more than 90 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, and Best Place to Work, among others.

For the full winners' list of the Best in Biz Awards 2020, please visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2020-winners.

About BairesDev

BairesDev is a leading technology solutions company based in San Francisco. By employing only the Top 1% of IT talent, our company is able to build tailored-fit development teams and provide fully-customizable end-to-end solutions for startups, middle-market businesses, and more than 10% of Fortune 500 companies. Some of BairesDev's most notable clients include Google, Rolls-Royce, Pinterest, EY, SiriusXM, Motorola, ViacomCBS & Chime, among others.

With a team of over 1,500 experts in practically every technology imaginable, BairesDev continues to expand its operations to the rest of the globe. No matter the project, there is always a common philosophy: to innovate and simplify in order to make the highest quality software in the most efficient way possible.

