Baird Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary

Employee-owned Baird announced today that the Baird Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund (BSGIX/BSGSX), managed by Jonathan Good, recently passed its three-year anniversary. The $150 million fund focuses on a true "smid" concentrated portfolio with exposure to both small- and mid-cap growth stocks.

"Jonathan and Baird's growth team employ a time-tested philosophy and process that has delivered excellent results for shareholders in the fund's first three years," said Reik Read, Director of Baird Equity Asset Management.

We took the time to ask lead portfolio manager, Jonathan Good, a few questions:

Why did you Start the Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund?

It was a natural extension for the team; we were already researching smaller companies as we looked for those that might be candidates for our mid cap growth fund. The Strategy has true exposure to both small- and mid-cap stocks, with high conviction (60-70 holdings) and high active share.

Tell us about your investment approach for the Baird Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund - what are important characteristics of the types of companies you invest in?

Our investment process and philosophy for smid is identical to how we've approached our midcap fund for the last 20 years. We do rigorous research to ensure a high-quality portfolio which to us means companies that have clear advantages - more profitable, faster growing and better financed than their peers - and we stay true to our investment principals regardless of the environment. We do not make big sector bets and have a mix of both unique high-growth secular stocks as well as companies that we think can compound earnings growth over the next several years.

You describe the Small/Mid Growth Fund as "playing to your strengths." Would you describe that in more detail?

We have a focused, stable, and experienced investment team with all resources and effort dedicated to a singular investment style, high-quality growth. Our team is composed of industry veterans that have deep institutional knowledge of small- and mid-cap companies, as well as having spent the majority of their careers in the sectors they currently cover. Given the strong historical presence in each of their areas, our Portfolio Managers/Analysts have developed a strong network of industry contacts and expertise that lead to high conviction recommendations.

About Baird Funds

Baird Funds is a no-load mutual fund family with more than $100 billion in assets as of October 31, 2021. The Baird Funds offer proven track records and a variety of portfolios spanning fixed income and equity asset classes. The funds feature competitive fees and are managed with a careful focus on risk control. For more information, visit www.bairdfunds.com.

About Baird

Putting clients first since 1919, Baird is an employee-owned, international wealth management, asset management, investment banking/capital markets, and private equity firm with offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Baird has approximately 4,500 associates serving the needs of individual, corporate, institutional and municipal clients and more than $350 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2020. Committed to being a great workplace, Baird ranked No. 32 on the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Baird is the marketing name of Baird Financial Group. Baird's principal operating subsidiaries are Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated in the United States and Robert W. Baird Group Ltd. in Europe. Baird also has an operating subsidiary in Asia supporting Baird's investment banking and private equity operations. For more information, please visit Baird's website at www.rwbaird.com.

