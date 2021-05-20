Bain Capital Ventures Raises $1.3 Billion To Partner With Early-Stage Entrepreneurs

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCV today announced $1.3 billion in new funds to back exceptional early-stage founders building industry-defining technology companies. The committed capital includes the firm's ninth core fund, totaling $950 million targeted at early-stage startups, and a $350 million co-investment fund for larger growth opportunities. BCV now has $8.3 billion in assets under management.

Building on a 20-year lineage of finding, funding, and supporting entrepreneurs at the earliest stages of company building, BCV will target a majority of the new funds for seed and Series A opportunities. Recent early-stage investments that have achieved breakout growth include Attentive, Clari, Flywire, Material Bank, Moveworks, ReCharge, and Redis Labs. In the last year, BCV has made 37 new seed and Series A investments, representing 88% of all new investments.

"When Attentive was born, we had our choice of venture capital partners, but the BCV team stood out because of their remarkable instincts around where innovation is headed, their deep connections to the technology ecosystem, and their proactive and thoughtful approach to helping us build from the ground up," said Brian Long, co-founder and CEO of Attentive. "From day one, BCV has shown up for us in countless ways. Their unwavering advice, support, and mentorship have been a guiding force as we've grown from an idea into the significant player in B2C marketing communications we are today."

With deep domain expertise in enterprise technology, BCV is investing behind platforms and applications that help businesses serve a new generation of digital-native customers and employees. The firm is focused on the seismic shifts shaping technology today, including embedded finance, product-led growth, cloud infrastructure, AI, and machine learning. These innovations cut across all industries, driving unprecedented levels of growth and productivity. BCV will continue to partner with founders who are leveraging the latest technology innovations to fundamentally transform how businesses and their customers operate and interact.

"Over the last two decades, we've had the extraordinary privilege to collaborate with some of the most talented entrepreneurs of our generation, oftentimes backing them with just an idea and supporting them throughout their journeys," said Ajay Agarwal, partner at BCV. "Our results validate our long-held strategy: empower founders at every step by leveraging our deep sector expertise, our breadth of operating resources, and our access to talent, customers, and partners through the global Bain Capital ecosystem."

Today, BCV has 11 investing partners across San Francisco, New York, and Boston. Since its first venture fund in 2001, the firm has invested more than $4.2 billion into 340 companies and helped its portfolio realize over $375 billion in enterprise value. Recent milestones include ACV Auctions, Armis (acquired by McAfee), Billtrust, DocuSign, Gainsight (acquired by Vista), Rapid7, Signify Health, SendGrid; subsequently acquired by Twilio), and Wrike (acquired by Citrix).

