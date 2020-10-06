Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release For The Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the "Company") announced today it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after market close.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE: BCSF, the "Company") announced today it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after market close. Management will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

Conference Call Information:

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be held live at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2020. Please visit BCSF's webcast link located on the Events & Presentations page of the Investor Resources section of BCSF's website at http://www.baincapitalbdc.com for a slide presentation that complements the Earnings Conference Call.

Participants are also invited to access the conference call by dialing one of the following numbers:

Domestic: 1-877-300-8521

International: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10148764

All participants will need to enter the Conference ID followed by the # sign and reference "Bain Capital Specialty Finance" once connected with the operator. All participants are asked to dial in 10-15 minutes prior to the call.

Replay Information:

An archived replay will be available approximately three hours after the conference call concludes through November 13, 2020 via a webcast link located on the Investor Resources section of BCSF's website, and via the dial-in numbers listed below:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 10148764

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through June 30, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,704.7 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included herein may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

