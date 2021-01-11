Bain & Company Acquires Pangea To Further Enhance Its Digital Offering

MILAN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bain & Company today announces the acquisition of Pangea, an Italian data science boutique. Pangea's team will join Bain & Company's existing Advanced Analytics Group based in its Milan Digital Innovation Hub, bringing specialised knowledge in the area of data science technologies applied to improve management decisions and business performances

Since 2009, Pangea has supported numerous clients to innovate and improve their internal processes. The team is composed of exceptionally qualified individuals with backgrounds in maths, science and engineering. One of their key areas of expertise is offering hands-on training to senior client executives to enable them to apply theoretical data tools to practical, real-world applications.

"Advanced analytics has become core to enabling business transformation," said Roberto Prioreschi, managing partner for Italy at Bain & Company. "We continue to grow our teams and anticipate the challenges that our clients will face so that we can help them navigate the rapidly changing business environment. Our new colleagues from Pangea have an exceptional track record of applying scientific research skills to the business world, and we are thrilled to welcome them to Bain & Company."

"Having already partnered with Bain & Company on multiple client projects, we have seen first-hand the dedication to achieving remarkable client results," said Francesco Piccolo, co-founder and CEO of Pangea. "Together we will continue to increase the expertise available to clients who want to understand and leverage data to enable their digital transformation."

"The acquisition of Pangea is a substantial addition to our digital capabilities in Europe and enhances our analytics toolset both in Italy and beyond," said Domenico Azzarello, EMEA managing partner at Bain & Company. "In the current climate, the need to leverage data to shape business strategy is more important than ever and our four Digital Innovation Hubs spread in key European locations allow us to work hand-in-hand with our clients in their transformation journeys."

About Bain & Company

Across 59 offices in 37 countries, we work alongside our clients as one team with a shared ambition to achieve extraordinary results, outperform the competition and redefine industries. We complement our tailored, integrated expertise with a vibrant ecosystem of digital innovators to deliver better, faster and more enduring outcomes. Our 10-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in pro bono services brings our talent, expertise and insight to organizations tackling today's urgent challenges in education, racial equity, social justice, economic development and the environment. Since our founding in 1973, we have measured our success by the success of our clients, and we proudly maintain the highest level of client advocacy in the industry.

About Pangea

Since 2009, Pangea applies the science of rational behavior to strategic decisions mainly in business and industrial environments. Pangea designs models and algorithms, and develops related software, in order to use the Bayesian probabilistic approach as a scientific tool to reason under uncertainty and to support the decision process. The key feature is the ability to implement the most advanced techniques of scientific research in solutions for business problems: from marketing to customer care, from production to logistics, helping to model real-life situations and anticipate issues in order to resolve them in advance.

