Baileys reintroduces the limited time offering this season and partners with bakeries across the country to showcase their mouth-watering takes on the classic fall treat

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple pie has reigned supreme as America's favorite pie for decades*, and this year promises to be no different (sorry, pumpkin spice!) Baileys is honoring the go-to indulgence of the season by bringing back the limited time offering Baileys Apple Pie Irish Cream Liqueur to help you treat yourself to your favorite fall traditions and savor those special moments with friends and family. The indulgent take on the classic fall treat blends the flavors of freshly baked apple pie and creamy vanilla ice cream with hints of cinnamon and spice for a truly unique Baileys experience this season.

And just as every family has their own special recipe, there's not only one way to indulge in apple pie. This season, Baileys is serving up even more opportunities to treat yourself to the classic indulgence with those closest to you whether that means cozying up with your favorite Baileys Apple Pie cocktail served neat, over ice, in coffee or chai tea, or exploring the delicious baked goods available for a limited time.

Baileys has tapped four bakeries across the country known for their renowned sweets to curate one-of-a-kind apple pie-inspired desserts that are non-alcoholic and infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur. No matter where you may be this season there is no excuse to not try one for yourself or share with your loved ones; all treats will be available at each shop in-store and online for nationwide shipping between September 15 th and October 15 th including:

The Pie Hole: Named one of the best pie shops in Los Angeles and top 12 best pies in America, The Pie Hole is introducing the Baileys Apple Pie and Coffee Stuffed Cheesecake infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur made with an inner layer of their world-famous Mom's Apple Crumble pie all wrapped in a salted graham cracker crust and topped with classic butter oat crumble and crushed chocolate chunks.

Named one of the best pie shops in and top 12 best pies in America, The Pie Hole is introducing the infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur made with an inner layer of their world-famous Mom's Apple Crumble pie all wrapped in a salted graham cracker crust and topped with classic butter oat crumble and crushed chocolate chunks. Four & Twenty Blackbirds: The fan-favorite Brooklyn -based bakeshop is offering a Classic Baileys Apple Pie made with a brown butter vanilla custard infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and fresh apples topped with a lattice pie crust.

The fan-favorite -based bakeshop is offering a made with a brown butter vanilla custard infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur and fresh apples topped with a lattice pie crust. Georgetown Cupcake: The famed cupcake shop and long-time brand partner is now selling a Baileys Caramel Apple Pie infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur finished in a graham cracker crust and topped with caramel frosting infused with the flavor of Bailys Irish Cream Liqueur, graham cracker crumble and caramel drizzle.

The famed cupcake shop and long-time brand partner is now selling a infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur finished in a graham cracker crust and topped with caramel frosting infused with the flavor of Bailys Irish Cream Liqueur, graham cracker crumble and caramel drizzle. Justice of the Pies: Recognized as a Black-owned business shaping Chicago , the former Baileys Holiday Baking Club partner Justice of the Pies is offering the Cobblestone Baileys Apple Pie, a trio of apple varieties intricately layered resembling a cobblestone-lined street, submerged in a creamy filling infused with the flavor of Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur, baked until golden brown, and topped with a rich caramel sauce.

"We're so excited to collaborate with some of the most celebrated bakeries across the nation to bring back Baileys Apple Pie for the second year in a row and deliver even more ways to enjoy the classic fall treat," said Stacey Cunningham, Director of Liqueurs at Diageo. "We encourage consumers to celebrate the season responsibly while enjoying Baileys Apple Pie with friends and family."

If you're looking to purchase a bottle of Baileys Apple Pie, the liqueur is available nationwide while supplies last wherever spirits-based beverages are sold for a suggested retail price of $24.99 for a 750ml bottle. Enjoy Baileys Apple Pie neat, over ice, in coffee or chai tea, or even over ice cream - a classic flavor for a modern adult treat. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS™ Irish Cream LiqueurBAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo North AmericaDiageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) - Get Diageo plc Sponsored ADR Report and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

