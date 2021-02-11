BAI Communications Welcomes Michael Tessler To Its Board As Non-executive Director

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications infrastructure provider BAI Communications (BAI) today announced the appointment of Michael Tessler as a non-executive director. Tessler will join the BAI Communications Board of Directors, chaired by Joan Gillman.

A technology and telecommunications industry veteran, Michael brings extensive experience in growing and scaling technology businesses across multiple global markets. He is widely recognised and regarded as a pioneer in the cloud communications space, stemming from his role as CEO at BroadSoft which he helped scale from start-up to multinational industry leader across 80+ countries prior to its acquisition by Cisco.

Michael will support BAI in achieving its ambitious growth plans and partnerships with municipalities and mobile network operators by bringing his experience in defining and delivering programmes that support and empower service provider partners and their end customers. As non-executive director, Michael will join the board to assist the business in progressing its expansion strategy, supported by its majority shareholder, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), as it sets out to aggressively scale its solutions and operations, particularly within the North American and European markets.

Commenting on his new role Tessler said, "BAI is an exciting business and it is an honour to have the opportunity to join the board and contribute to the company's future success. BAI's proven ability to deliver complex, large-scale infrastructure projects combined with its thirst for innovation and enterprising outlook sets it apart within the market."

"The energy within the business reflects the fast development that we are seeing in the 5G space. BAI's strategy puts it in a position to capitalise on the major growth trend that is emerging around neutral host and private network solutions, at both a municipality and private enterprise level. The direction and trajectory of the business has it set to become a leader in this space and I look forward to contributing to the company's progress as these plans come to fruition."

Discussing Tessler's appointment, Chair Joan Gillman said, "Welcoming Mike to the BAI Board of Directors is the perfect start to what will be an important year for the BAI business. His knowledge of the wireless industry and proven experience in delivering growth across technology and telecommunications businesses will add a highly valuable perspective and strategic insight to our board and business."

Group CEO Igor Leprince added, "I am pleased to welcome Mike to our business as we set out to execute our growth strategy. Mike's depth of experience in growing and leading a highly successful telecom business such as BroadSoft, alongside his strong record navigating many successful mergers and acquisitions, adds greater strategic and technical strength to our company. His extensive knowledge, understanding and relationships in the United States will also be an invaluable asset to us as we look to further scale our neutral host offering to mobile network operators in a market that is leading in the expansion of 5G."

Based in Austin, Texas, United States, Tessler holds advisory positions with a number of technology companies in conjunction with his work as a Managing Partner at True North Advisory.

CPP Investments, BAI's majority shareholder and trusted long-term investor, welcomes this announcement.

About BAI Communications

BAI Communications designs, builds, and operates cellular, Wi-Fi, broadcast, radio, and IP networks around the world. We are engineering experts and technology innovators with proven experience in delivering the next wave of connectivity solutions through long-term partnerships with broadcasters, transit operators, governments, and MNOs. As a leading communications infrastructure provider, BAI's neutral host solutions connect people, enrich communities and advance economies. Our global operations span Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and the US, where we have a majority stake in Transit Wireless.

