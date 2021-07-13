BAHP Launches First Menstrual Product Ingredient Glossary

ARLINGTON, Va., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products (BAHP) today launched its Menstrual Product Ingredient Glossary, a consumer-facing, comprehensive catalogue of ingredients used in period products.

The Glossary was developed in response to recent legislation passed in New York and California, mandating that menstrual product manufacturers provide information found in their products in a uniform, consistent approach on product labels.

"By launching the Menstrual Product Ingredient Glossary, BAHP is not only advancing our mission of serving as the voice for the personal absorbent hygiene products industry but also as the leading industry expert and source for consumers on the products our members manufacture," said BAHP Executive Director Jane Wishneff. "We are confident the Glossary will educate and inform consumers about ingredients and their purpose in the products they rely on."

The Glossary includes the universe of ingredients used by BAHP members in the manufacture of absorbent period products, such as pads, tampons, liners and underwear. Each ingredient includes a description of its function to provide contextual support for consumers in understanding the use of each ingredient. Furthermore, the ingredients are not linked to any specific brand, product or component and are listed alphabetically.

"BAHP thanks the collaborative efforts of our member companies, technical experts and industry stakeholders, as without them, we would not have been able to develop this tool in such an efficient manner," said Wishneff.

The Menstrual Product Ingredient Glossary can be accessed on the association's educational website: www.femcareanswers.com.

About BAHP The Center for Baby & Adult Hygiene (BAHP) fosters and advocates for the personal absorbent hygiene products industry in North America by promoting and supporting the safety, sustainability and integrity of its products. BAHP also provides menstruating individuals with information about feminine hygiene and safety through its educational website www.femcareanswers.com.

