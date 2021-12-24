Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Publish date:

BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION STATEMENT ON UPDATED TESTING PROTOCOLS

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken note of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases around the world and is implementing new testing requirements for all persons entering The...
Author:

NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken note of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases around the world and is implementing new testing requirements for all persons entering The Bahamas as a precautionary effort to continue to keep the destination safe.

Effective Monday, December 27, 2021 , the following protocols will take effect:

  • All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
    • Vaccinated travelers can present either a Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR test, while unvaccinated travelers must present a RT-PCR test.

Effective Friday, January 7, 2022 , the following protocols will take effect:

  • All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative RT-PCR (including PCR, NAA, NAAT, TMA or RNA) test , taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
    • Rapid Antigen Tests will no longer be accepted. All travellers must obtain a RT-PCR test.

For full details please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.

PRESS INQUIRIES Anita Johnson-PattyBahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation ajohnson@bahamas.com

Weber ShandwickPublic Relations Bahamas@webershandwick.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bahamas-ministry-of-tourism-investments--aviation-statement-on-updated-testing-protocols-301450773.html

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation