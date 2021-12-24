BAHAMAS MINISTRY OF TOURISM, INVESTMENTS & AVIATION STATEMENT ON UPDATED TESTING PROTOCOLS
NASSAU, Bahamas, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has taken note of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases around the world and is implementing new testing requirements for all persons entering The Bahamas as a precautionary effort to continue to keep the destination safe.
Effective Monday, December 27, 2021 , the following protocols will take effect:
- All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
- Vaccinated travelers can present either a Rapid Antigen Test or RT-PCR test, while unvaccinated travelers must present a RT-PCR test.
Effective Friday, January 7, 2022 , the following protocols will take effect:
- All those travelling to The Bahamas from other countries, whether fully vaccinated or unvaccinated, will be required to obtain a negative RT-PCR (including PCR, NAA, NAAT, TMA or RNA) test , taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to the date of arrival to The Bahamas.
- Rapid Antigen Tests will no longer be accepted. All travellers must obtain a RT-PCR test.
For full details please visit Bahamas.com/travelupdates.
