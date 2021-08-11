Baha Mar Continues To Uphold Commitment To Safe Caribbean Travel Experience With Industry Leading Travel With Confidence Program

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, emphasizes its dedication to the safety and wellbeing of its guests and associates by continuing the Travel with Confidence program as the Bahamas...

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baha Mar, the leading resort destination in The Bahamas, emphasizes its dedication to the safety and wellbeing of its guests and associates by continuing the Travel with Confidence program as the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation announces new travel and entry protocols requiring both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result prior to arrival.

Baha Mar continues to forge the future of travel with the resort destination's industry-leading Travel with Confidence program. Introduced in February 2021 as the first of its kind, Baha Mar's Travel with Confidence pledges that should a resort guest test positive with COVID-19 during their stay, Baha Mar will provide courtesy suite accommodations and a daily dining credit of $150 per person per day, for up to 14 days in quarantine. Alternatively, should the guest need to return to the United States earlier, Baha Mar will provide private air travel to return guests and their immediate family to the U.S., free of charge.

Announced by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation on August 6, fully vaccinated travelers are required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result (either a Rapid Antigen Test or PCR) taken no more than 5 days prior to arrival to The Bahamas. In addition, valid proof of vaccination (such as CDC or government issued vaccine record card) is also required to enter. The protocols to obtain a negative PCR or antigen test no more than 5 days prior also applies to all children ages 2-11; unvaccinated travelers ages 12 and older must still provide a negative PCR test (no antigen option) taken no more than 5 days prior to arrival.

Unvaccinated guests checking in to Baha Mar's hotel brands - Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood Baha Mar - will be required to undergo a complimentary COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test upon arrival in effortto ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of resort guests, visitors, and associates. Baha Mar hosts one of the most comprehensive COVID-19 testing protocols, offering guests complimentary Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests.

"We remain committed to providing the safest and most comfortable travel experience possible, as the health and wellbeing of our guests and associates is our highest priority," said Graeme Davis, President, Baha Mar. "In this ever-changing travel environment, we are monitoring the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and supporting Ministry of Tourism and Aviation's protocols. Baha Mar is continuously going above and beyond our already rigorous health and safety standards, including the launch of Travel with Confidence providing our guests the opportunity to travel with ease to The Bahamas."

Baha Mar's ongoing Commitment to Your Wellbeing initiative includes mandatory mask-wearing in public indoor areas, social distancing and stringent cleanliness protocols, covering all brands across Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood Baha Mar. Additionally, resort standards include weekly COVID-19 testing for associates, enhanced housekeeping and engineering services, heightened food safety and digital ordering, touchless payments, and technology methods that allow for an abundance of contactless experiences from the moment guests check in. Baha Mar will also continue to provide complimentary Rapid Antigen testing before departure from The Bahamas to satisfy U.S. entry requirements.

As the latest addition to Baha Mar's portfolio of guest amenities, the resort's brand new $200 million luxury water park, Baha Bay also extends these safety protocols while offering guests an array of outdoor aquatic activities and attractions for all ages, vibrant dining outlets, gaming pavilion, and private Baha Bay Beach Club.

For more information on updated travel requirements , visit bahamar.com.

About Baha Mar Baha Mar is a master planned integrated resort development situated on 1,000 acres overlooking the world's famous Cable Beach. The white sand beach destination includes three global brand operators - Grand Hyatt, SLS, and Rosewood - over 2,300 rooms and more than 40 restaurants and lounges, the largest casino in the Caribbean, a state-of-the-art convention center, an 18-hole Jack Nicklaus Royal Blue Golf Course, the Caribbean's first and only flagship ESPA spa, brand new $200 million Baha Bay luxury water park, and over 30 luxury retail outlets. Baha Mar is a breathtaking location with dynamic programming, activities, and guest offerings in one of the most beautiful places in the world - The Bahamas. For more information and reservations, visit www.bahamar.com.

