Badger & Winters Brings Home Three Cannes Lions For #NoKidsInCages At The International Festival Of Creativity

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Badger & Winters, an independent creative agency focused building brave brands, received three Lion Awards for its #NoKidsInCages campaign during this week's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The wins included a GOLD and SILVER Lion in Media categories; and an additional SILVER Lion in Design.

Created in partnership with the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services ( RAICES), Badger & Winter's creative idea for #NoKidsInCages centered on 24 protest pieces: Two dozen cages outfitted with mannequins of children crying out for their families, crying that came from real audio smuggled from detention camps at the US border.

"The #NoKidsInCages campaign showed the world the horrors of what our RAICES attorneys and staff witness every day — an intentionally inhumane immigration system that tears apart families and imprisons children," shares Jonathan Ryan, President & CEO of RAICES. "Badger & Winter's ingenuity brought the situation in Texas to the streets of New York City, and it reverberated across the digital space. This year, more than 450 unaccompanied children in search of legal asylum continue to face arrest at the U.S.- Mexico border — each day. We need more brave leaders, bold projects, and outraged citizens calling attention to this issue."

#NoKidsInCages social media reach hit 90 million, with 11 million impressions. But even more importantly, the campaign served as a catalyst for the Senate to pass a $4.6 billion emergency fund to alleviate suffering at the border, while RAICES raised over $9 Million to help free and reunite thousands of children with their parents.

"I've always believed the purpose of creativity is to be a force of positive change in the world," notes Madonna Badger, Founder & Chief Creative Officer at Badger & Winters. "I'd like to thank our team for continuing to push these boundaries and challenge what it means to be brave. None of this would be possible without them."

This year's Festival winners were selected by Cannes Lions Juries which reviewed 29,074 submissions from 90 countries, with entries spanning two years after the awards were paused due to the global pandemic in 2020.

About Badger & Winters

Badger & Winters builds brave brands. We courageously challenge everything to make consumers love a brand and we use creativity to be a force of positive change in the world. Badger & Winters was named a 2020 "One to Watch" by Ad Age.

About RAICES

RAICES is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees. With legal services, social programs, bond assistance, and an advocacy team focused on changing the narrative around immigration in this country, RAICES is operating on the national frontlines of the fight for immigration rights.

