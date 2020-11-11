Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market Size Worth $38.8 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bacterial and viral specimen collection market size is expected to reach USD 38.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 14.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The advent of high-throughput methods, such as next-generation sequencing, multiplex PCR, and matrix-assisted laser desorption/ionization time-of-flight mass spectrometry, allows rapid and affordable microbial identification and thus facilitates robust diseases diagnosis. This is increasing the demand for bacterial and viral specimen collecting products, thereby driving the market revenue.

Key suggestions from the report:

The viral specimen collection segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period

This is primarily driven by an increase in demand for viral transport media and swabs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a rise in influenza cases, especially influenza A(H1N1)pdm09 subtype

Diagnostics application dominated the market in terms of revenue share in 2019 owing to substantial demand for rapid diagnostic services globally

A paradigm shift from conventional tests to rapid diagnostic tests have resulted in faster, accurate, and improved medical outcomes

Numerous medical visits, high burden of infections particularly in older adults, and an increase in the risk of hospital-associated infections result in the dominant share of hospitals and clinics

In June 2020 , the King's College Hospital London and Mediclinic Middle East introduced FDA-approved COVID-19 serology tests for the public in UAE. Such efforts undertaken by hospitals boost segment growth

Asia Pacific is expected to register a lucrative growth throughout the forecast period due to several initiatives undertaken by regional and local players for collecting the specimen

There are over 100 companies in China that are engaged in exporting coronavirus testing kits to Europe , which accelerates the regional revenue generation

Similarly, in March 2020 , Singapore -based Lucence Diagnostics Pte Ltd. introduced a SAFER-Sample collection kit for more accessible coronavirus testing.

Read 195 page research report with ToC on "Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Swabs, Blood Collection Kits, VTM), By Application (Diagnostics, Research), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027"

A rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases has encouraged diagnostic companies to offer rapid and easy-to-use tests, which propels the market growth. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were around 8,920 new Tuberculosis (TB) cases in the U.S. In regard to this, in July 2020, Cepheid, Inc. and the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics launched a rapid molecular test, Xpert MTB/XDR test for drug-resistance TB profiling. The test spurs the usage of specimen collection products.

Operating end-users such as clinical laboratories follow standardized protocols to streamline the usage of these products. This is because erroneous results while collecting samples affect patient care, hospital infection control, laboratory efficiency, and costs. The Texas Department of State Health Services is one of the regulatory agencies which is engaged in establishing guidelines for appropriate collecting and processing of samples, thus positively influencing the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global bacterial and viral specimen collection market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Bacterial Specimen Collection



Swabs





Bacterial Transport Media





Blood Collection Kits





Other Consumables



Viral Specimen Collection



Swabs





Viral Transport Media





Blood Collection Kits





Other Consumables

Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Diagnostics



Research

Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Hospitals & Clinics



Home Test



Research Laboratories

Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





The U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

South Africa





UAE

List of Key Players of Bacterial & Viral Specimen Collection Market

Puritan Medical Products

COPAN Diagnostics

Diagnostics Becton, Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Quidel Corporation

Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics, LLC

Pretium Packaging

Trinity Biotech

Medical Wire & Equipment

HiMedia Laboratories

Hardy Diagnostics

Nest Scientific

VIRCELL S.L.

DiaSorin

Titan Biotech.

