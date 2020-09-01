Bacon Lovers Rejoice: Schlotzsky's® Celebrates International Bacon Day With An Original Bacon Sandwich Bun

ATLANTA, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schlotzsky's has always been known for bakin' fresh bread. Each individual fresh-from-scratch® sandwich bun is baked every morning and toasted to perfection just before serving. Kicking off on International Bacon Day, the famous sandwich brand is offering bacon bread, available on any medium sandwich from September 5 th - 12 th. Imagine Schlotzsky's signature sour dough, tossed with fresh bits of crispy bacon and mild cheddar cheese, then oven-baked to meld the flavors of a bacon grilled cheese, right into the sandwich bun itself.

"If there is anything we've learned over the last few months, it is to celebrate the little things in life, and everyone loves a little bacon," said Jennifer Keil, Culinary Lead at Schlotzsky's. "Since bread is our specialty, we really wanted to lean into our heritage and offer our guests an extra reason to enjoy our sandwiches."

For one week, guests can double down on bacon with the Turkey Bacon Club or the Beef Bacon Smokecheesy. The bacon bread is in limited quantity each day, so make sure to bask in the bacon while supplies last! With a limited number of fresh bacon buns each day, once the location runs out, guests will have to try again the next day. Bacon Bread will be available at participating Schlotzsky's locations and there will be no additional charge to add bacon bread to any sandwich order. To find a location near you, visit here .

About Schlotzsky's

Schlotzsky's ® is a fast-casual restaurant franchise that started in 1971 and is home to The Original® oven-baked sandwich. The brand started in Austin, Texas and the made-to-order menu options still include bold flavors and fresh ingredients—all inspired by the food scene in Austin. All 300+ restaurants are serving delicious hot sandwiches on sourdough buns baked fresh each day, specialty pizzas and fresh salads. Plus, many locations offer warm, oven-baked Cinnabon cinnamon rolls. Check us out online at www.schlotzskys.com to find a store near you and then connect with us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

