Background Check Company, SwiftCheck, Opens New Office In Fort Worth Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SwiftCheck, a leading provider of background screening services, today announced the opening of a new office in 4500 Mercantile Plaza, Suite 300, Fort Worth Texas, to better meet the needs of clients in both the Central and Pacific time zones.

Plans to develop operations in Fort Worth, Texas, were initiated by a client-growth in the states of Texas, Arizona and California. Post-pandemic hiring and background screening volume demand have spurred the need for additional resources industry-wide. The additional location will further support both client growth and customer service to clients beyond Eastern time zones.

"The opening of SwiftCheck's new Fort Worth, Texas office is an important step towards providing our clients nationwide with a premier customer service experience that they have come to expect," said Aaron Cotter, Director of Sales. "The new location will be the first of many important changes in 2022 due to an influx of background screening demand and our high standards for customer service."

The new office is expected to support customer service and generate new sales of employment background screening services.

About SwiftCheckHeadquartered in Cranberry Township, PA, SwiftCheck saw major issues with background check companies and set to change it for employers. We have worked to circumvent issues such as slow turnaround-times, HR technology needs, compliance issues and more. We set to change the industry and give employers what they really want: a swift, technology driven, accurate background check report. For more information about SwiftCheck, please visit our website at: www.swiftcheckscreening.com

Media Contact Aaron CotterDirector of Sales(800) 505-8003 Ext. 200

