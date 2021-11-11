Backblaze Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

Backblaze, Inc. ("Backblaze"), a leading storage cloud platform, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.

Backblaze, Inc. ("Backblaze"), a leading storage cloud platform, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $16.00 per share, for gross proceeds to Backblaze of $100,000,000, before underwriting discounts, commissions, and offering expenses payable by Backblaze. In addition, the underwriters of the initial public offering have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,500 shares of Class A common stock from the Company at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Backblaze's Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 11, 2021 under the ticker symbol "BLZE." The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering, with JMP Securities and B. Riley Securities acting as joint book-running managers, and Lake Street acting as the co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. You may get these documents for free by visiting the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad St., 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; William Blair & Company, L.L.C. Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, or by telephone at (800) 621-0687 or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, email: prospectus@raymondjames.com, telephone: 800-248-8863.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Backblaze:Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to store, back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. With nearly two exabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with close to 500,000 customers in over 175 countries.

