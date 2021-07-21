Back To Work: Conceal Your Comfort With These Hidden Pain Relief Solutions From Tommie Copper

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pain management solutions that get in the way of everyday life are a thing of the past, according to the Innovation Lab at Tommie Copper.

For years, the antiquated style of old, bulky back braces, knee sleeves, and unflattering compression clothing have stood in the way of women choosing to feel their best. Tommie Copper is putting a stop to that with three unique products purpose-built to make on-the-go support, relief, and recovery easier (and more flattering) than ever.

Meet the Innovations:

Women's Pro-Grade Lower Back Support Leggings With Adjustable Straps

These ultimate support leggings with a built-in back brace are designed for long days on the move.

Ultra-Flex Stability Straps for customized levels of compression and support

Slimming and flattering fit ensures confident look and feel

Available in capri-length or 7/8th fits

Allows for activity-specific support without the use of a bulky back brace

Women's Pro-Grade Lower Back Support Skort

The perfect summer option for flattering coverage and comfortable support in a skirt with a built-in lower back brace.

Power Mesh panels provide built-in lower back support

Lightweight over-skirt offers stylish, feminine coverage

Integrated compression support shorts for added support, relief, and recovery

Great for combatting lower back fatigue and nagging discomfort

Women's Pro-Grade Leggings With Knee Support

These flattering and supportive leggings feature discreet, built-in knee support.

Integrated knee support sleeves frame your knees and help stabilize the muscles

Promotes confident and comfortable alignment in the legs

4D stretch fabric ensures all-day comfort and flattering silhouette

Gives weak and tired knees a discreet boost of confidence

The Copper Znergy Difference

What sets Tommie Copper's proprietary compression fabric apart from the competitors? Copper Znergy. This patented fabric technology provides permanent anti-odor benefits by preventing the growth of odor-causing microbes. It's 100% infused into the garments and won't wash out. Copper Znergy is the missing ingredient in all other performance compression clothing, and the difference that makes Tommie Copper versatile enough to wear anytime, anywhere.

About Tommie Copper

Since launching in 2010, Tommie Copper has built one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and approachable pain-management portfolios in the health and wellness sector. With a stated goal of providing "round-the-clock, head-to-toe relief," Tommie Copper offers an industry-leading product line of compression wear, sleeves, topical analgesics, mattresses, pain-relief devices, and more. With this wide range of effective, convenient, and versatile solutions for everyday pain and discomfort, Tommie Copper delivers on their mission to help customers "live more comfortably every day." Tommie Copper products can be found at QVC, Home Depot, Walmart, and tommiecopper.com.

Press Contact:

Rachel Gerli TC9542606234 https://www.tommiecopper.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-to-work-conceal-your-comfort-with-these-hidden-pain-relief-solutions-from-tommie-copper-301338186.html

SOURCE Tommie Copper