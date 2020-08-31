Back-to-School Without A Glitch: Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy Opens Its Online Doors For The New School Year

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA), a tuition-free full-time online public school is ready to get back to work providing Michigan K-12 students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times.

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA), a tuition-free full-time online public school is ready to get back to work providing Michigan K-12 students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times. Students and teachers will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year tomorrow, September 1.

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Attending school online is a safe alternative and career readiness programs can allow families to still focus on their child's future.

Open since 2013, and authorized by Manistee Area Public Schools, MGLVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

And students who attend MGLVA are also encouraged to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Destinations Career Program where they will discover classes to help them with potential careers in fields like Business Management, Health Science, Finance, and Marketing. By taking these courses, students can earn college credits and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation, giving them an advantage over other students in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

"MGLVA is committed to providing a full year of education and protecting our student's ability to progress and grow regardless of the current situation," said MGLVA Head of School Kendall Schroeder. "None of us can predict what school will look like over the next few years, but thanks to the skills they learn here, our students are prepared to take on the world, in whatever form it takes."

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The MGLVA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on MGLVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at mglva.k12.com/.

About Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy

Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy (MGLVA) is a full-time, online public charter school, authorized by Manistee Area Public Schools and serves students in grades K through 12. MGLVA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about MGLVA, visit mglva.k12.com.

