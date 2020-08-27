Back-to-School Without A Glitch: Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School Opens Its Online Doors For The New School Year

Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (Insight PA), a tuition-free full-time online public school is ready to get back to work providing Pennsylvania K-12 students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times.

Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (Insight PA), a tuition-free full-time online public school is ready to get back to work providing Pennsylvania K-12 students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times. Students and teachers will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year Tuesday, September 1.

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic. According to one survey, 2/3 of parents support keeping brick and mortar schools closed until there is no risk. Attending school online is a safe alternative and career readiness programs can allow families to still focus on their child's future.

Open since 2017, Insight PA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

And students who attend Insight PA are also encouraged to look to the future. High school students can participate in the Destinations Career Program where they will discover classes to help them with potential careers in fields like Business/Accounting, Computer Programming and Gaming, and Health Professions. Students can get industry certifications in Pharmacy Technician, and Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA). Students may also be eligible for pre-apprenticeships in Construction as part of a partnership with PA Associated Builders and Contractors. Insight PA offers other pre-apprenticeships in pharmacy technician with CVS, manufacturing with Penn College, and a supply chain/warehouse/forklift/CDL with Pitt Ohio.

By taking these courses, students can earn college credits and prepare to take industry-recognized certification exams upon graduation, giving them an advantage over other students in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

"Insight PA is here for the parents and students of this state and committed to protecting our student's ability to progress and grow regardless of the current situation," said Eileen Cannistraci, CEO of Insight PA. "Whatever form the world takes over the next few years, with the skills they learn here, our students are beyond prepared to be successful."

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The Insight PA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. More information on Insight PA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at insightpa.k12.com/.

About Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School

Insight Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School (Insight PA) is an online public charter school authorized by the Pennsylvania Department of Education that serves students in grades K through 12th grade. As part of the Pennsylvania public school system, Insight PA is public school, giving parents and families the choice to access the engaging curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (LRN) - Get Report, the nation's leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about Insight PA, visit pa.insightschools.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005006/en/