Back To School Biohacking Boot Camp

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the week when we hear "Back To School" everywhere, and you know what that means…

Kids need clothes, lunches and whatever the latest "cool" items are all the rage this fall. Transportation has to be arranged, whether it's school bus applications or carpool hot potato with other parents. New teacher orientation for parents will be an important, unmovable evening. Afternoon athletic events will require driving and attendance, as will weekend games that obscure any parental "plans" that need to be made. But most of all it's the mornings - that alarm clock at such an early hour the sun isn't even over the horizon by October…Remember that undesirable feeling of getting children ready for school with one eye open? Well kiss the morning fog, sleep deprivation and inability to focus on your day good bye…

Our brains rely on specific chemicals in specific concentrations and quantities to reach ideal cognitive performance, focus and sleep. You'll need all three to get ready for Back To School.

What foods are ideal? -Data shows the following foods help brain function ….Celery, Walnuts, Blueberries, Cauliflower and Broccoli, Avocado, Beets! Get cold...just for a bit. Cold exposure whether it's just a few seconds in the shower, an ice plunge, cryotherapy or swim outside in cold water has amazing cognitive, immunity and mitochondrial benefits. What three chemicals are most impactful on cognitive function (that you want more of)? Always remember these Acetylcholine, Dopamine, and Adenosine triphosphate (ATP) the "Big Three" good brain chemicals that you want to elevate! What brain chemicals are important for sleep (how do you prevent a deficit?) Remember these three brain chemicals that are essential to optimal sleep: GABA, Melatonin, Adenosine. What foods or substances are on the no-fly list? Make sure you avoid these foods which will "frost the window" on your brain's ability to focus: rancid oils (oils that have been cooked above their smoke point), gluten, and non-nutritive sweeteners (or artificial sweeteners). Get Moving! One of the most effective habits for improving cognitive performance and wellness is exercise. Improved physical fitness is correlated with greater brain plasticity, learning ability, and attention span.

To hear all of this explained by an expert on biohacking, scientists at Neurohacker are available for an interview.

About Neurohacker Collective:Neurohacker Collective was founded in 2015 with the mission to advance human quality of life by creating best-in-class well-being products. Neurohacker Collective's products are radically different because they employ a unique methodology to research and development based on complex systems science. This scientific approach focuses on supporting the body's ability to self-regulate. The company began with a focus on cognitive products with the launch of Qualia Mind and has since developed products to support sleep, longevity, energy, vision and immunity. Learn more about their scientific approach by going to neurohacker.com .

