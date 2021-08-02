Back-to-School Basics

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) Each new school year brings a chance for fresh beginnings and an opportunity to get the family organized for a smooth transition back to the classroom. Easing back into a more structured schedule after a laid-back summer may be easier than you think.

From devices that make classwork simple to snack and meal ideas for busy school nights, these tips and products can help the whole family feel ready to jump back into the school year for lots of learning and fun.

Find more tips for a successful school year at eLivingtoday.com.

A Durable Device Designed for Learning

Keep your kids focused on what's important this school year - learning - with distraction-free devices. Students can explore math and science with the new TI-84 Plus CE Python graphing calculator, now enhanced with the power of Python to introduce them to one of the fastest growing, most popular programming languages in the world. Built to withstand the demands of the classroom and available in bold colors, it can help students grasp important STEM concepts for years to come. To find more information, visit education.ti.com/84ce.

Make Weeknight Dinners Simple

The start of the school year is often busy, but you can bring relief to dinnertime with simple weeknight meals using an option like The Little Potato Company's Microwave Ready Kits, which include fresh little potatoes and a seasoning package. Available in Savory Herb, Garlic Parsley and Lemon & Garden Herb, they can be paired with protein for easy, kid-approved dinners that are ready in minutes with no recipe required. Visit littlepotatoes.com for more weeknight recipe inspiration.

An Easy School Day Meal Idea

Make time for things that matter most during back-to-school season with a quick and easy mealtime solution like Minute Ready to Serve microwavable cups. Ready in just 1 minute, they're available in several choices - brown rice, brown and wild rice, brown rice and quinoa, and multi-grain medley - and pair well with a variety of dishes for easy, on-the-go lunches, snacks or dinner sides. Visit MinuteRice.com for additional meal ideas.

A Winning Organization Strategy

One key to back-to-school success: organization. You can choose from the options of Mixed Material Cubes by ClosetMaid, which come in multiple finishes and size formats to match your style and storage needs. The cube organizers can accommodate 13-inch fabric drawers for clutter-free school supply organization, or you can use them to stash a backpack, decorate with plants or display books. The easy-to-assemble organizers are ideal for entryways, living rooms and home offices to help keep your spaces functional and organized. Find more organization solutions at closetmaid.com.

Start off Right with a Sturdy Backpack

Nothing takes a beating over the course of a school year quite like a backpack, so it's a good idea to start with a quality choice that stands up to some wear and tear. Look for strong seams and sturdy zippers. If your student will be transporting technology, like a tablet or laptop, be sure there's adequate padding to protect the device. Also pay attention to pockets and built-in organization so your student can keep supplies tidy during transport to and from school.

Healthy Snacking Made Simple

With at least 7 grams of protein in five varieties that don't sacrifice taste or nutrition, healthy snacking can be easier with Chiquita Bites. These kid-friendly and parent-approved snacks are perfect for lunchboxes or as grab-and-go snacks between after-school activities. Each single-serve tray contains a bite-sized mix of sweet and savory items like fruits, cheese and pretzels. Visit freshexpress.com for more information.

