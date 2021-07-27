Back To College Essentials Just Got Tougher With Casio

DOVER, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Back to College shopping season is officially here and when it comes to adding a functional and stylish timepiece to your college wardrobe, Casio America Inc . has you covered. From step trackers and semi-transparent watches, to sleek and connected ones, Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces will keep you on-trend this fall semester and beyond.

The Runner's ChoiceG-SHOCK's step tracker lineup has the ideal training partner for runners. The GMDB800-4 , for her, and the GBA900-1A , for him, boast health and fitness functions to help users track their walk or run and enhance workouts. Both feature Bluetooth® connectivity via the G-SHOCK Connected App (GMDB800-4) and G-SHOCK MOVE app (GBA900-1A), allowing users to access useful data including step count logs, calories burned, exercise intensity levels and daily weekly, and monthly activity achievements graphs and more. In addition, these models are shock resistant, 200M water resistant and feature a countdown timer and daily alarms. The GMDB800-4 ($99) comes in a natural blush case and band with rose gold accents, while the GBA900-1A ($130) arrives in a sleek, all-black case and band.

The Elegant ChoiceFor those who appreciate a refined look, the G-STEEL and G-MS collections bring the ideal timepiece for the college student looking to add a sleek yet tough watch to their college wardrobe. The GSTB400-1A , for him, is the slimmest model of the G-STEEL collection and combines style, high-quality functionality and the toughness of G-SHOCK. It features a textured, black resin band and ultra-tough Carbon Core Guard structure that balances strength and lightness. In addition, it is equipped with G-SHOCK's most up-to-date functions including Tough Solar Power, Bluetooth® technology to pair with smart phones via the G-SHOCK Connected App, automatic time adjustment, phone finder, and more. The MSGS600G-7A , for her, combines analog timekeeping with three digital displays, a metal case and a soft resin band for a sporty and elegant look. In addition to its solar power capability, the MSGS600G-7A features world time, full auto LED lighting, and it is shock and water resistant for up to 100 meters. The GSTB400-1A comes in a silver case and black band retails for $320 while the MSGS600G-7A comes in a rose gold case and white band and retails for $200.

