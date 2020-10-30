Back-to-Back: Smarsh Positioned Highest Overall For Ability To Execute, Furthest Overall For Completeness Of Vision In Gartner Magic Quadrant For Enterprise Information Archiving For Second Straight Year

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh®, enabling organizations to manage the risk and uncover the value within their electronic communications, today announced that analyst firm Gartner has named Smarsh a Leader in its 2020 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving (EIA) 1.

2020 marks the sixth consecutive year that Smarsh has been identified as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for EIA. The new Gartner report provides a detailed overview of the EIA market, and evaluates vendors on their completeness of vision and ability to execute. This year, Smarsh was positioned furthest to the right on the Magic Quadrant in completeness of vision and placed highest based on its ability to execute.

"Electronic communications are a critical source of intelligence for today's enterprise, and are only growing more valuable as we deal with the post-COVID realities of a distributed workforce. The strategic decisions organizations make today about how they mitigate the risk and glean business intelligence from this data will have consequential ramifications down the road," said Brian Cramer, CEO of Smarsh. "To us, our undisputed and consistent leadership position in the Magic Quadrant validates the vision and execution that Smarsh delivers - and that today's multinational enterprise requires - to future-proof this data layer for the use cases of today and tomorrow."

Over the past 12 months, major drivers behind the company's success have included:

Enhanced capture and archive support for a host of increasingly critical workplace collaboration tools, including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, as well as mobile-first applications like WhatsApp and WeChat. As highly regulated industries embrace the work-from-home model, businesses need the right solution to manage risk, and to meet their compliance and e-discovery obligations. This includes being able to capture and monitor multi-modal communications from platforms that are increasingly being used to enable the distributed, global workforce.

The delivery of unprecedented flexibility and scale to global enterprises through Enterprise Archive, the first of its kind to bring cloud scale and multi-cloud deployability to the enterprise information archiving space. The Enterprise Archive is deployable via Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Enterprise Archive, Enterprise Supervision and Enterprise Discovery are all available through Microsoft's One Commercial Partner program.

Expanded archiving and transcription support for voice content within both its Enterprise Archive and Professional Archive platforms. Smarsh customers can now search, supervise and play back voice content from virtually any telephony system, voice-enabled application or media recorder. This also includes Zoom chat, voice and video recordings, and Microsoft Teams voice.

Groundbreaking text message archiving solution for the federal government. Federal Archive captures, retains, searches and produces employee text messages in support of records preservation, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) and litigation preparedness initiatives. It is the only text message archiving solution with FedRAMP Authorization available on the market today.

Download a complimentary copy of the October 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving at https://www.smarsh.com/report/gartner-magic-quadrant-2020/

1 Gartner "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Information Archiving" by Michael Hoeck and Jeff Vogel. October 27, 2020.

Gartner DisclaimerGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SmarshSmarsh is the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations. The Smarsh Connected Suite provides innovative capture, archiving, e-discovery, and supervision solutions across the industry's widest breadth of communication channels.

Scalable for organizations of all sizes, the Smarsh platform provides customers with compliance built on confidence. It enables them to strategically future-proof as new communication channels are adopted, and to realize more insight and value from the data in their archive. Customers strengthen their compliance and e-discovery initiatives, and benefit from the productive use of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging and collaboration, web, and voice channels.

Smarsh serves a global client base that spans the top banks in North America and Europe, along with leading brokerage firms, insurers, and registered investment advisors. Smarsh also enables federal and state government agencies to meet their public records and e-discovery requirements. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan Haven Tower Group LLC 424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852 jkuo@haventower.com or mdugan@haventower.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-to-back-smarsh-positioned-highest-overall-for-ability-to-execute-furthest-overall-for-completeness-of-vision-in-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-enterprise-information-archiving-for-second-straight-year-301163975.html

SOURCE Smarsh