Bachelorette Michelle Young Accepts Proposal From Nayte Olukoya With A Neil Lane Diamond Ring

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dramatic season finale of The Bachelorette, Michelle Young's unexpected journey to love came to an end when she accepted a proposal from Nayte Olukoya; with a gorgeous diamond and platinum engagement ring, from the official jewelry designer of The Bachelor franchise, Neil Lane. Michelle's ring centers a pear shape diamond set with 2 tapered baguette diamonds. It is further set with 46 round brilliants cut diamonds for a total weight of over 3.00 carats. Designed and signed by Neil Lane.

"Working with Nayte to select this ring for Michelle was a special experience. He knew he wanted something one of a kind just like the connection the two share. The ring is a beautiful illustration of their strong and powerful love. I am so happy for the couple and wish them a lifetime of happiness."

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars® to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

