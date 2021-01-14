Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings Of Nuclear Engineering Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in nuclear engineering degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering for 2021 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-nuclear-engineering-degrees/ ) 15 Best Online Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering for 2021 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-nuclear-engineering-degrees/ ) 10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering for 2021 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-nuclear-engineering-degrees/ ) 10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Nuclear Engineering for 2021 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-nuclear-engineering-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Nuclear Engineering Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Massachusetts Institute of Technology; 2) Georgia Institute of Technology; 3) University of California, Berkeley. The Top 3 Online Nuclear Engineering Programs for 2021 are: 1) Michigan Technology University; 2) North Carolina State University; 3) University of Utah.

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"It's easy to see why employers require degrees for nuclear engineering jobs. These are, after all, complex jobs that require plenty of complex skills," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub write; "By earning a nuclear engineer degree, you'll ensure that you're equipped to handle all of the complexities that the job requires, including working with advanced science and math concepts, blending science with engineering, and working with some of the smallest particles known to humanity." Job security is important as well: "As any nuclear engineer will tell you, nuclear power is controversial due to the hazardous nature of the waste product. However, as a nuclear engineer, you will have access to a field that is always looking for new talent." A degree in nuclear engineering can take graduates almost anywhere - literally and figuratively.

Bachelor's Degree Center editors rank both online and on-campus programs, knowing that students' needs are as diverse as the students themselves. With a traditional, on-campus program, "Education often comes with internships, networking opportunities, and other advantages that can be hard to find outside of college." On the other hand, BDC editors counsel, "Right now it's easier than ever with more degree programs available for you to get an online nuclear engineering degree. The number of available courses is greater than ever." Every student brings their own priorities to their degree, and Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best nuclear engineering degrees are designed to give prospective students the most diverse set of options possible.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Nuclear Engineering Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University

Arizona State University

Arkansas Tech University

Augusta University

Bismarck State College

Colorado School of Mines

ECPI

Engineering Institute of Technology

Excelsior College

Georgia Institute of Technology

Grantham University

Idaho State University

Indiana State University

Jackson College

Kansas State University

Lamar University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michigan Technology University

Missouri University of Science & Technology

National University

North Carolina State University

Ohio State University

Old Dominion University

Oregon State University

Pennsylvania State University

Purdue University

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

South Carolina State University

Southern Illinois University Carbondale

Stony Brook University

Tarleton State University

Temple University

Texas A&M University

Thomas Edison State University

University of Alabama

University of Arkansas

University of California, Berkeley

University of Florida

University of Houston

University of Idaho

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Massachusetts - Lowell

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of New Mexico

University of North Dakota

University of Pittsburgh

University of South Carolina

University of Southern Mississippi

University of Tennessee - Knoxville

University of Texas Permian Basin

University of Texas at Austin

University of Utah

University of Utah

University of West Florida

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Virginia Commonwealth University

Contact Ava Ellis Media Manager, Bachelor's Degree Center 288893@email4pr.com https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ 864-502-2906

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bachelors-degree-center-releases-national-rankings-of-nuclear-engineering-degree-programs-301207557.html

SOURCE Bachelor's Degree Center