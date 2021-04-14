Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings Of Library And Information Science Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released two rankings of the best bachelor's in Library and Information Science degree programs in the US:

15 Best Bachelor's in Library and Information Science for 2021 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-library-science-degrees/ ) 15 Best Online Bachelor's in Library and Information Science for 2021 ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-library-information-science-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best Library and Information Science Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC 2. University of Illinois - Urbana, IL 3. University of Maryland - College Park, MD

The Top 3 Best Online Library and Information Science Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

1. University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI 2. Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ 3. University of Oklahoma - Norman, OK

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

Library science has come a long way in recent decades, embracing technology and reinventing what it is that libraries do. It's no wonder programs are now known as Library and Information Science. "Library and Information Science are part of one of the most exciting and rapidly evolving fields of the 21st century," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub write; "Modern library and information science are as close to data analytics as they are to the shushing librarian of yesteryear." As they explain, "Library science is light-years away from dusty shelves and card catalogs (though you can have that too, if it's your thing). Today library and information science are intimately combined [...] From archives to data analytics, there's a lot of potential in library and information science." A library and information science degree "can open the door for you to learn more about becoming a librarian or other capacity in which you help individuals find the information they need for their personal, professional, or academic careers," the editors explain.

Bachelor's Degree Center ranks both online and on-campus programs, since many prospective students are already working. A traditional, on-campus program "can be very diverse and with today's advanced technology, individuals can pursue this type of career working in a physical location or by working remotely." On the other hand, according to the editors, "For working adults who long for a career change, an online library and information science degree program could be an ideal choice." For working professionals looking for a leg up on the job market, "Earning your library and information science degree online gives you the flexibility that just isn't possible with an on-ground program."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Library and Information Science Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order):

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Bowling Green State University - Bowling Green, OH

Clarion University - Clarion, PA

Cornell University - Ithaca, NY

Kutztown University - Kutztown, PA

Michigan State University - East Lansing, MI

Northern Kentucky University - Highland Heights, KY

Penn State World Campus - University Park, PA

San Jose State University - San Jose, CA

Southern Connecticut State University - New Haven, CT

Syracuse University - Syracuse, NY

Temple University - Philadelphia, PA

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of Arkansas Little Rock - Little Rock, AR

University of Illinois - Urbana, IL

University of Kentucky - Lexington, KY

University of Maine at Augusta - Augusta, ME

University of Maryland - College Park, MD

University of Nebraska at Omaha - Omaha, NE

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC

University of North Carolina at Greensboro - Greensboro, NC

University of North Texas - Denton, TX

University of Oklahoma - Norman, OK

University of South Carolina - Columbus, SC

University of South Florida - Tampa, FL

University of Southern Mississippi - Hattiesburg, MS

University of Tennessee Knoxville - Knoxville, TN

University of Wisconsin - Madison, WI

University of Wisconsin Milwaukee - Milwaukee, WI

