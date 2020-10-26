Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings Of History Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/ ), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best bachelor's in history degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in History Programs for 2021( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-history-degrees/ ) 15 Best Online Bachelor's in History Programs for 2021( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-history-degrees/ )10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in History for 2021( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/accelerated-online-history-degrees/ )10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in History for 2021( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-history-degrees/ )

The Top 3 Best History Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Stanford University; 2) Harvard University; 3) University of Washington. The Top 3 Online History Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are: 1) Washington State University; 2) Arizona State University; 3) University of Arizona.

"Why get a bachelor's degree in history in the 21st century? Isn't history dead?," the editors of Bachelor's Degree Hub ask rhetorically: in fact, "The best history degree programs are dynamic, technologically advanced, and much more influential than you realize." Expertise in history can have value in a wide variety of settings: "Earning a history degree also provides graduates with an opportunity to work in museums, libraries, and other educational fields outside of the realm of teaching." In addition, graduates "can use that degree to pursue a career in various industries such as architecture, design, as well as many other fields." History is also a stepping stone into law or political science. Far from a worthless degree, BDC editors explain that a bachelor's in history can be the foundation of any number of rewarding careers.

Bachelor's Degree Center editors rank both on-campus and online programs to help students of all backgrounds, with all kinds of goals. As the editors explain, "When choosing an online history degree, you need to decide on a program that fits your needs but is also flexible enough to allow you to accomplish your goals while you are attending school. By attending class online, you will be able to go to work as usual and still maintain your school schedule." On the other hand, the mentorship and networking opportunities in the best on-campus programs can be invaluable. Bachelor's Degree Center's rankings of the best history degrees are designed to point prospective students of all kinds to the program that is right for them.

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center History Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

American Public University Arizona State University Ashford University Bellevue University Charleston Southern University Columbia College Columbia University Granite State College Harvard UniversityKing University Liberty UniversityMary Baldwin University Maryville University McNeese State University National University Nicholls State University North Carolina Central University Northwestern State University of Louisiana Oregon State University Ottawa University Princeton University Regent UniversitySUNY New Platz Sam Houston State University Southern New Hampshire University Southern Oregon University Southwestern Adventist University Stanford University Texas State UniversityThomas Edison State University University of Alaska Anchorage University of Arizona University of Central Florida University of Idaho University of Illinois at Springfield University of Louisiana at Monroe University of Maine Presque Isle University of Maryland University of Massachusetts at Lowell University of Memphis University of Nebraska at Kearney University of North Alabama University of North Dakota University of Southern Indiana University of Washington - Seattle University of Wisconsin - Madison University of Wisconsin Milwaukee University of California, Berkeley Utah State University Valley City State University Washington State University Washington University in St. Louis West Texas A&M UniversityWestfield State University Yale University

