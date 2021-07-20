Bachelor's Degree Center Releases National Rankings Of Healthcare Administration Degree Programs

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bachelor's Degree Center ( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/), a free guide to traditional and online bachelor's degree programs in all disciplines, has released four rankings of the best Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration degree programs in the US:

25 Best Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration for 2021( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-healthcare-administration-degree/) 15 Best Online Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration for 2021( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/best-online-healthcare-administration-degree/)10 Fastest Online Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration for 2021( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/fastest-online-healthcare-administration-degree/)10 Most Affordable Bachelor's in Healthcare Administration for 2021( https://www.bachelorsdegreecenter.org/affordable-online-healthcare-administration-degree/)

The Top 3 Best Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

James Madison University - Harrisonburg, VA Georgetown University - Washington, DC George Mason University - Fairfax, VA

The Top 3 Best Online Healthcare Administration Bachelor's Programs for 2021 are:

University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St. Paul , MN Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN CSU Global - Fort Collins, CO

A complete list of all institutions ranked is included at the end of this release.

"A BS healthcare administration degree is a useful, versatile, and important degree that equips future healthcare professionals with the tools they need to be successful in the healthcare field," the editors at Bachelor's Degree Center explain; "A bachelor of healthcare administration degree also typically results in an above-average income." According to the editors, "People don't have to be nurses or doctors to make a difference in the lives of others, and there are other ways to get involved in the healthcare field."

Bachelor's Degree Center has been providing advice, resources, and rankings on the best traditional and online bachelor's degree programs since 2014. Completely independent and unbiased, BDC is working to be the ultimate resource for new high school graduates, working adults returning to school, and nontraditional students.

All Institutions in the Bachelor's Degree Center Healthcare Administration Degree Rankings (in alphabetical order)

Appalachian State University - Boone, NC Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ Ashford University - San Diego, CA Auburn University - Auburn, AL Brookline College - Phoenix, AZCSU Global - Fort Collins, COCUNY School of Professional Studies - New York NY California State University, Chico - Chico, CA California State University, Long Beach - Long Beach, CA California State University, Northridge - Northridge, CA Clayton State University - Morrow, GA Columbia Southern University - Orange Beach, AL Concordia University Chicago - Chicago, IL Dallas Baptist University - Dallas, TX East Carolina University - Greenville, NC Eastern Washington University - Cheney, WA Florida International University - Miami, FLFranciscan Missionaries of Our Lady University - Baton Rouge, LA George Mason University - Fairfax, VA George Washington University - Washington, DC Georgetown University - Washington, DC Grand Canyon University - Phoenix, AZ James Madison University - Harrisonburg, VA Jefferson Online ( Thomas Jefferson University) - Philadelphia, PA LeTourneau University - Longview, TX Maryville University of Saint Louis - Saint Louis, MO Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health - Omaha, NE Old Dominion University - Norfolk, VA Oregon Institute of Technology - Klamath Falls, OR Oregon State University - Corvallis, OR Penn State University - State College, PA Purdue University Global - West Lafayette, IN Southern Illinois University - Carbondale - Carbondale, IL Southern New Hampshire University - Manchester, NH Stonehill College - Easton, MA Tennessee State University - Nashville, TN Texas State University - San Marcos, TX Texas Woman's University - Denton, TX Towson University - Towson, MD Trinity University - San Antonio, TX University of Alabama at Birmingham - Birmingham, AL University of Baltimore - Baltimore, MD University of Central Florida - Orlando, FL University of Connecticut - Storrs, CT University of Kansas Medical Center - Kansas City, KS University of Miami - Coral Gables, FL University of Minnesota - Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN University of Minnesota - Crookston - Crookston, MN University of Minnesota - Duluth - Duluth, MN University of Nevada - Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV University of New Hampshire - Durham, NH University of North Florida - Jacksonville, FL University of Scranton - Scranton, PA University of South Florida - Tampa, FL University of Southern California - Los Angeles, CA Weber State University - Ogden, UT Western Governors University - Salt Lake City, UT Winston-Salem State University - Winston-Salem, NC

