Babysitting App Swishboom Providing 25,000 Annual Subscriptions To Healthcare Workers To Help Get Parents Back To Work

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha founded Swishboom App is a providing 25,000 annual memberships to healthcare workers and healthcare employers to provide a back-up childcare plan for their employees, in the event schools suddenly close. The Swishboom app launched this summer and has helped schedule hundreds of hours of childcare and remote learning for families across the country. Now employers have the chance to offer it to their employees for free as families struggle with the uncertainty of potential school closures due to COVID-19.

Swishboom is a mobile app that connects families with their network to schedule babysitters fast and using their trusted network. The app mimics the common practice of sourcing and vetting a sitter using the referrals of people you know and trust. This cuts through the wait time in background checks and allows families to leverage their relationships to schedule their childcare and remote learning jobs quickly. It is

For employers that want to offer the app to their US employees, they simply sign up at www.swishboom.com/employees and will get reached out to by a Swishboom representative to onboard their employees.

About Swishboom: Swishboom is a privately held company based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company was founded in 2019 by Kellee Mikuls and Richard Tom. The team brings together a track record in sales and software engineering. Swishboom is a fellow within The Startup Collaborative.

