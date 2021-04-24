Baby Stroller And Pram Market In The US- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities And Forecast 2025 | Technavio
The baby stroller and pram market in the US is poised to grow by $ 95.38 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
The report on the baby stroller and pram market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by changing lifestyles and innovation and portfolio extension leading to premiumization of product and growing demand for baby strollers and prams that are compliant with safety regulations.
The baby stroller and pram market in US analysis includes product segment, distribution channel segment, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the baby stroller and pram market in US growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The baby stroller and pram market in the US covers the following areas:
Baby stroller and pram market in US SizingBaby stroller and pram market in US ForecastBaby stroller and pram market in US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Artsana Spa
- Baby Trend Inc.
- Britax
- Bugaboo International BV
- Combi Corp.
- Dorel Industries Inc.
- Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
- Inglesina USA Inc.
- Newell Brands Inc.
- Nuna International BV
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Baby comfort stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby buggies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby comfort pram - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby 3 wheeler stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Baby tandem stroller - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
