Baby Kingdom's Baby Powder Sprays Rashes Away

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Kingdom has created a line of luxurious, natural baby care products that include everything from shampoos and body washes to rash and body creams. While all of the growing U.K. brand's products are highly effective, there is one item that stands out when it comes to innovative baby care techniques: its Baby Powder product.

Baby Kingdom specializes in developing dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, vegan-friendly products. These are designed with elite natural and organic ingredients that focus on results above all else. In the words of the brand's Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts, her brand is known for "luxury, yes, but efficacy is really at the heart of what we do." This pursuit of tangible, real-world results is exemplified in the brand's Baby Powder.

The popular product is approved for sensitive baby skin through the use of a variety of velvety soft, talc-free ingredients. This includes nettle extract, which helps to calm and soothe delicate skin. Vitamin E, aloe vera, and chamomile are also present to help moisturize the skin and provide anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and healing benefits.

Roberts explains that "we use good quality extracts within all our products because our customers are very aware of what they are putting on to their babies' skin." As a side note, the brand also responsibly points out that, as far as allergens are concerned, the Baby Powder product "contains traces of nuts."

Baby Kingdom's ingredients are the primary reason it's developed its award-winning brand and fiercely loyal customer base. However, in the case of the Baby Powder product, in particular, there's another factor driving home the elite nature of the product: its innovative delivery system.

Baby Kingdom's Baby Powder comes in a bottle with a unique air pump that can be used to easily distribute the contents across the area requiring attention. This brilliant addition solves the age-old issue of parents holding their children's legs up with one hand and using the other to shake, squeeze, and otherwise tamper with a delivery-dysfunctional baby powder bottle.

Between this clever delivery system — which can be seen in action in the description section of the product's webpage — and the quality of ingredients, it's no wonder Roberts reports that the Baby Powder product is one of Baby Kingdom's fastest-growing products to date.

About Baby Kingdom: Health and wellness brand Baby Kingdom operates out of Warwick in the U.K. Founded in 2018, the company proudly describes itself as a business created "by parents, for children." The Baby Kingdom product line prioritizes efficacy and is vegan-friendly, hypoallergenic, 97% to 99% natural (depending on the product in question), and especially suited for sensitive skin.

