Baby Kingdom's 2-In-1 Hair And Body Wash Is An Elite Baby Care Option

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Kingdom is a rising star in the hygiene industry. The family-focused health and wellness company creates luxurious baby care products that focus on, in the words of the brand, "using the highest quality ingredients to deliver gentle formulas that cleanse, nourish and heal." Baby Kingdom's 2 in 1 Hair and Body Wash is an excellent example of this standard in action.

Baby Kingdom has been challenging the status quo in the baby care industry ever since its inception in 2018. The Warwick-based brand is busy setting a new standard of care for newborns, infants, and children both in its home country of the U.K. and around the world.

When asked about the high-end focus of the brand's ingredients choices, the company's Global Sales Director, Katie Roberts, explains that this isn't a goal for parents to mindlessly splurge and pamper kids. She explains that the brand is focused on "luxury, yes, but efficacy is really at the heart of what we do."

In other words, Baby Kingdom products use elite ingredients not in the name of vanity but of results. They're aware of how sensitive newborn skin can be and how many parents struggle with things like eczema, dry skin, and cradle cap.

In response, Baby Kingdom has developed a line of impressively effective products that are hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested. They're also made with as many organic and natural ingredients as possible. In fact, Roberts explains that the only non-natural portions of their formulas tend to revolve around things like preservatives and small doses of synthetic fragrances.

While Baby Kingdom's products all stand on their own, the brand's 2 in 1 Hair and Body Wash is a particularly successful product that represents everything that the company stands for. It soothes and moisturizes with aloe vera and chamomile extracts. It also uses nettle and panthenol extracts for their protective and healing properties. The product is gentle on the eyes, sulfate-free, vegan, 97% natural, and can be used on newborn skin.

Where the 2 in 1 Hair and Body Wash really stands out, though, is in its customer reviews. These are plentiful and replete with parents gushing about a variety of different factors. Many point out the ability of the formula to quickly and gently address cradle cap while others enthusiastically detail how good it has been transformative for their children's skin. Others talk about the product's ease of use and how the packaging is designed. Still others rave about the incredible smell of the multi-purpose formula (and by extension their babies.) One review even reports that their adult son uses the stuff on his psoriasis with great effect.

Baby Kingdom is a company on the rise. Their recent expansion across the Atlantic into the U.S. marketplace is just one sign of how quickly the company's products are catching on. As long as they can continue to produce items like their 2 in 1 Hair and Body Wash, it won't be long before this ascendant star in the health and wellness industry becomes a household name around the globe.

About Baby Kingdom: Baby Kingdom operates out of Warwick in the U.K. The company was founded in 2018 as remains an enterprise proudly run by parents, for children. The Baby Kingdom brand creates a variety of baby care products that are 97%-99% natural, hypoallergenic, sensitive skin-friendly, recyclable, and vegan.

