Baby Diaper Pails Market Growth In Housewares & Specialties Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby diaper pails market is expected to grow by USD 162.24 million during 2021-2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Parents are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of using baby hygiene products. This is attributed to increased advertising and promotional activities carried out by baby hygiene products manufacturers. Besides, vendors and several e-commerce platforms that offer baby products are offering services such as free deliveries and discounts to attract customers. Similarly, offline stores such as supermarkets and hypermarkets are offering discounts on bulk purchases of diaper pails. Thus, the increased availability of diaper pails at competitive prices is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining baby hygiene in developing countries will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Baby Diaper Pails Market: Increasing awareness of the importance of maintaining baby hygiene in developing countries

The awareness about the importance of baby hygiene among consumers in developing countries is growing due to the increased spend on advertising by vendors. Also, a rise in the number of dual-income households and working mothers in developing countries is increasing the demand for a wide range of baby care products. Moreover, the rising disposable incomes in some developing countries are increasing the demand for premium and organic baby care products. This is encouraging vendors to introduce a wide range of baby products, including baby diaper pails, which is contributing to the growth of the market.

"Increase in online sales of diaper pails and the shift to organic and natural lines of baby care products will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Baby Diaper Pails Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the baby diaper pails market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the baby diaper pails market in 2021, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as increasing birth rates and changing lifestyles of consumers in the region.

