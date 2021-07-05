Baby Carrier Market Growth In Leisure Products Industry | Post COVID-19 Analysis | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby carrier market is expected to grow by USD 190.

The baby carrier market is expected to grow by USD 190.54 million during 2021-2025, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Technavio identifies the rising focus on product innovation and portfolio expansion by vendors as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Vendors are strategizing on the manufacture of baby carriers by integrating additional features and ergonomic designs. For instance, Ergobaby offers the Omni 360 Baby Carrier, an all-in-one baby carrier, which is adjustable in different positions such as front carry (facing parent), front carry (facing out), hip carry, and back carry. Other features offered in the product include lumbar support for additional back comfort, easy adjustability, a detachable storage pouch, and a privacy hood to protect babies from harmful UV rays. The introduction of such innovative products by vendors is increasing consumer interest, which is positively influencing the market growth.

As per Technavio, the rise in demand for multi-functional baby carriers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Baby Carrier Market: Rise in demand for multi-functional baby carriers

Multi-functional baby carriers are gaining popularity among customers. This can be attributed to the increasing concerns over the safety and comfort of infants during traveling. Besides, several government regulations regarding childcare are also driving the demand for multifunctional baby carriers. Hence, vendors are focusing on offering advanced, innovative, and useful child care products to comply with regulatory norms as well as to gain extra market share. Thus, the increasing demand for multifunctional baby carriers is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Changing lifestyles coupled with the rise in single-parent and nuclear families will further boost market growth during the forecast period", says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Baby Carrier Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the baby carrier market by product (buckled baby carrier, baby wrap carrier, and baby sling carrier), distribution channel (online and offline), and geography ( Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The European region led the baby carrier market in 2021, followed by North America, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rapid urbanization, changes in lifestyles, the rising number of dual-income households, and the increasing number of nuclear families in the region.

