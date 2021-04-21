Babson College and CAMUS Present First Global Family Entrepreneurship Award

WELLESLEY, Mass., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson College, the global leader in entrepreneurship education, in partnership with CAMUS Cognac, operated by fifth-generation head and Babson alumnus Cyril Camus, announces the first ever Babson-Camus Global Family Entrepreneurship Award. This prestigious award recognizes one highly distinguished and uniquely impactful business family that has created significant economic and social value across generations while exemplifying Babson College values. The award was presented today at a special ceremony during Babson Connect Worldwide 2021, Babson College's premier entrepreneurial summit that is designed to empower learners to create lasting economic and social value for themselves, their enterprises, their communities, and the world.

Representing his family, Ernesto Bertarelli, of Waypoint Capital, will be the first Babson-Camus Global Family Entrepreneurship Award recipient. Waypoint has investments ranging from healthcare and biotech to real estate, asset management and digital technology. The Bertarelli family also has a history of supporting life sciences and marine conservation through their Bertarelli Foundation.

"I'm humbled to be the first to receive this award," said Ernesto Bertarelli. "Thank you to Babson and Camus for recognizing my family's commitment to living our values and driving impact, both across our businesses and through our Foundation."

The Babson-Camus accolade recognizes one highly distinguished and uniquely impactful business family that has created significant economic and social value across generations. The criteria for the award are based on achieving impact and demonstrating values-based entrepreneurship. Careful consideration is given to the demonstration of excellence in the following areas: Entrepreneurship and Economic Value Creation, Social Value Creation, Family Value System as a Driver of Impact.

"We wanted to recognize a family business that shares the same core values as both Camus and Babson College," said Cyril Camus, fifth-generation head of CAMUS Cognac and Babson alumnus. "My family has owned and operated CAMUS Cognac since 1863 so we understand the level of dedication and communication that comes with running a family business. We hope this special award celebrates the unique value Ernesto and the Bertarelli Family have contributed to our global economy."

"Entrepreneurial families contribute over 70% of the global GDP. It is no exaggeration to say that families such as the Bertarellis are one of the greatest forces for creating economic and social value on the planet. At Babson, we believe that by first building a foundation of strong family relationships and self-reflectivity, the capacity of these families to create value of all kinds can be greatly amplified," said Lauri Union, Nulsen Family Executive Director of the Institute for Family Entrepreneurship at Babson College. "Our goal is to build a community of like-minded families who can learn together and support each other to achieve these goals. Ernesto Bertarelli '89 and his family serve as outstanding role models, and for this reason, we are thrilled to present the Bertarelli Family with the inaugural Babson Camus Global Family Entrepreneurship Award for their tremendous economic and social impact."

The Institute for Family Entrepreneurship (IFE) extends Babson's founding mission, amplifying the capacity of entrepreneurial families around the world to create economic value and social impact, while building stronger family ties. With a focus on family functioning and self-reflectivity, the IFE helps families and their individual members amplify their capacity to create economic value and social impact.

By building a global ecosystem to engage Babson's 20,000+ current students, alumni, parents, friends and their families engaged in family entrepreneurship, the IFE offers opportunities to learn from global thought leaders in family entrepreneurship, to amplify the capacity of individuals and their families to create value of all kinds together and to connect with and learn from like-minded entrepreneurial families from around the world.

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®. The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

CAMUS is the last international Cognac house still entirely independent: founded in 1863, CAMUS is the only cognac company started by a winegrower to have grown to a global scale while remaining entirely in the hands of its founding family. At the head of the company is today Cyril Camus, 5 th generation of the family.

Standing out from the other great Cognac Houses, CAMUS takes pride in a unique style of entrepreneurship: valuing freedom of action, nourishing appetite for innovation, cherishing the family stewardship of the company, and embracing the ambition of always growing stronger from one generation to the next.

The mainspring of the company is to create the most aromatic, most beautiful Cognacs for the pleasure of those who enjoy the finest things in Life. And the key attitude to achieve this objective is perfectionism, seeking the utmost refinement with sincerity, passion and determination.

Following this philosophy of excellence, the family business inaugurated in 2018 Les Ateliers Camus: a gem of its craftsmanship. This extraordinary workshop is the "birthplace" of its rarest and most exclusive Cognacs.

By joining forces with great names in French craftsmanship, the House of CAMUS becomes the master of Cognacs made-to-measure. From crystal creators to cabinet makers, CAMUS partners with the most renowned interpreters of luxury manufacturing to offer connoisseurs and collectors an opportunity to tailor their own exceptional Cognacs.

