Babcock & Wilcox Environmental To Supply Technology To Help Power Plants Meet Ash-Handling Environmental Requirements

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (BW) - Get Report announced today that its B&W Environmental segment will supply its innovative, patented Allen-Sherman-Hoff ® Submerged Grind Conveyor technology to help a customer meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rules for the handling of ash from power plants.

B&W was awarded a contract for more than $8 million to design and supply two Submerged Grind Conveyor (SGC) ash handling systems and associated equipment. The ash handling systems will help the plant owner reduce water use and reliance on ash storage ponds.

"B&W Environmental's SGC technology is a unique, cost-effective solution that helps customers to meet U.S. effluent limitation guidelines (ELG) and combustion residuals (CCR) requirements with a simplified and cost-effective design," said B&W Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. "We're looking forward to providing our customer with the solutions they need to keep their plants running cleanly and safely."

Engineering and manufacturing is underway in B&W's offices in Akron and Lancaster, Ohio, and in Exton, Pa.

B&W Environmental's SGC system is smaller and lighter than conventional submerged chain conveyors because it receives bottom ash after crushing by clinker grinders and is not subject to heavy loads. Its flexible design can be adapted between a plant's boiler and outside the boiler house. No ash transport water is used, which meets the ELG requirement for closed loop or zero discharge of water.

About Babcock & Wilcox Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com .

About B&W Environmental Babcock & Wilcox Environmental offers a full suite of best-in-class emissions control products and solutions for utility and industrial steam generation applications around the world. The segment's broad experience includes systems for ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control, along with cooling solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the execution and completion of a contract to design and supply two Submerged Grind Conveyor ash handling systems and associated equipment for two U.S. power plants. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005145/en/