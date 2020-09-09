Babcock & Wilcox Environmental Installs Advanced, Eco-Friendly Cooling System

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (BW) - Get Report announced today that its B&W Environmental segment has successfully installed a new cooling tower system for Naturgy Generación's combined cycle natural gas power plant in Puerto de Sagunto, Spain. The cooling system, designed to reduce water usage and reliance on chemicals for water treatment, was supplied and installed by B&W's subsidiary, SPIG S.p.A.

The work included removal of some of the plant's existing cooling tower components and the supply and installation of a cooling tower with state-of-the-art fiberglass-reinforced plastic structure. The new cooling tower is designed to protect against corrosion and wear from saltwater used for cooling and was completed and delivered to Naturgy on time.

B&W Environmental's seawater cooling towers help safeguard delicate marine ecosystems and reduce overall environmental impact by decreasing or eliminating the need for desalination and processing of cooling water. The company's experience includes wet, dry and wet/dry hybrid cooling solutions as dictated by site-specific requirements. This includes the supply of mechanical and natural draft systems and designs for a wide range of project specifications such as high seismic loads, vibration control, corrosion, noise control, sub-freezing operation, and seawater use.

"SPIG is part of the B&W Environmental segment and is a leading turnkey cooling technology supplier to customers for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, cogeneration and combined cycle, and district heating and cooling," said SPIG Managing Director Alberto Galantini. "Our cooling products are well-suited for a variety of demanding conditions and can meet the needs of virtually any industrial or power application, including fiberglass-reinforced plastic, concrete or wooden cooling towers, noise abatement technologies maintenance, upgrade services and more."

