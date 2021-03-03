Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises To Present At B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference On March 10, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at the B.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (BW) - Get Report has been invited to present at the B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference, which is being held virtually on March 9-10, 2021.

B&W management is scheduled to present at a fireside chat on March 10, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email 1on1@brileyfin.com.

About the B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference

The B. Riley Securities Sustainable Energy & Technology Conference is an invitation-only virtual event which brings together a select group of U.S. institutional investors and leading industry participants in the Sustainable Energy & Technology sector. The event features fireside chats with management teams hosted by B. Riley Securities, along with one-on-one investor meetings that will provide direct, individual connectivity between management teams and investors.

About B&W Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

