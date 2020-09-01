Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises To Present At 9th Annual Gateway Conference On September 10, 2020

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W" or the "Company") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

B&W management is scheduled to present on September 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 9 th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference.

About B&W Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on Twitter @BabcockWilcox and learn more at www.babcock.com.

