Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises To Present At 10th Annual Gateway Conference On September 9, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Kenneth Young, B&W's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Louis Salamone, B&W's Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present on September 9 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About B&W Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

