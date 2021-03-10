Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises To Participate In 33rd Annual Roth Conference March 15-17, 2021

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. ("B&W") (NYSE: BW) has been invited to participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which is being held virtually March 15-17, 2021.

B&W management is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. To learn more or submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2021Registration. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email oneononerequests@roth.com.

About the Roth Conference

The 33 rd Annual Roth Conference is an invitation-only virtual event that will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. During previous events, ROTH has hosted close to 550 participating companies and attracted more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

About B&W Enterprises

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

