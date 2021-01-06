BABA SHAREHOLDER FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors Of The Deadline To File A Lead Plaintiff Motion In A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Alibaba Group Holding Limited

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors...

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Alibaba Group Holding Limited ("Alibaba" or the "Company") (BABA) - Get Report from July 20, 2020 through November 3, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934..

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ant Group did not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements for certain material matters; (ii) certain impending changes in the Fintech regulatory environment would impact Ant Group's business; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Ant Group's IPO was reasonably likely to be suspended; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 2, 2020, Financial Times reported that Chinese regulators had met with Ant Group's controller Jack Ma, executive chairman Eric Jing, and Chief Executive Officer Simon Hu. The article stated that, though regulators did not provide details, "the Chinese word used to describe the interview yuetan generally indicates a dressing down by authorities." The article also included a statement from Ant Group that it will "implement the meeting opinions in depth."

On November 3, 2020, the IPO was suspended because Ant Group "may not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements due to material matters" related to the meeting with regulators the previous day and "the recent changes in the Fintech regulatory environment."

On this news, Alibaba's American Depository Share price fell $25.27 per share, or 8%, to close at $285.57 per share on November 3, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 12, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Alibaba securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/alibabagroupholdinglimited-baba-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-344/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

