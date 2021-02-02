Baaz Partners With IDmission To Create A Frictionless Identity Verification Process For Social Media Users In The Middle East

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDmission announced today that it will be partnering with Baaz - the first culturally relevant and tailored social media platform for Arabs - to provide biometric verification for secure user onboarding.

Baaz aims to build a social media platform designed specifically for Arabs, to meet their needs and bring them closer to each other in a culturally relevant environment that is vivid, simple, and safe. Using advanced data analysis technology and natural language processing technology, Baaz aims to be the first social media platform to offer an instant verification process.

A global leader in biometric technology, IDmission helps verify and authenticate identity through standards compliant security, passive liveness biometrics, AI, and industry expertise - creating a frictionless end-to-end encrypted identity verification process.

"Establishing user identity while enrolling into a social media site has far-reaching consequences, both for more meaningful social discourse and for enabling monetary transactions in the future," says IDmission CEO Ashim Banerjee. "Baaz is a trailblazer in implementing KYC into a convenient, frictionless enrollment process."

The first of its kind, Baaz has adopted secure user authentication as a crucial part of the platform. Misinformation, fake news, trolls, bots, and other unverified sources are rampant as a part of today's social media culture. By partnering with IDmission, Baaz can protect its users' safety by requiring a lightning-fast, frictionless identity verification process.

"It is common knowledge that social media platforms have been an integral part of our daily lives," said Hamda Khochtali, CEO, Baaz. "At Baaz, we believe it's one of our responsibilities to create a fun yet safe and healthy environment for our Arab world. Baaz will be the very first social media platform that provides users with an identity verification process, and thanks to our partnership with IDmission, we'll be able to offer users an ideal identity verification system and Arabic text extraction for our users".

About Baaz Inc.Baaz Inc. is a social media platform specially created in the Arab world for the Arab world with a global appeal. It provides culturally relevant content and creates a safe and real environment for its users, reflecting the Arabic culture through its fun and energetic platform. It provides users with a safe space for sharing authentic information through its easy and secure verification process and in compliance with GDPR and CCPA.

About IDmissionIDmission, a global leader in biometric and AI technology, provides end to end digital transformations for applications relying on ID and identity verifications. We offer an effortless customer journey using standards compliant security, passive liveness biometrics, AI, and our industry expertise to complete complex applications in numerous markets.

