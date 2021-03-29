B3 Insight To Host Inaugural Ripple Effects Summit May 11th In Conjunction With The Oilfield Water Markets 2021 Conference

Industry leaders and analysts will gather for a half-day deep dive into oilfield water data analytics hosted by B3 Insight during the first in-person water midstream conference in over a year.

DENVER, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --B3 Insight, the definitive source of data and analytics solutions for oilfield water management, will hold its inaugural Ripple Effects Summit May 11 th, in partnership with the Oilfield Water Markets 2021 Conference, the sector's premier business event of the year.

At the Hyatt Regency in Frisco, TX, the B3 Ripple Effects Summit will provide a unique opportunity to explore oilfield water trends, challenges and opportunities, and innovative ways to leverage data alongside the firm's experts. The agenda for the half-day session will focus on understanding and tackling water risk and will highlight users of B3's data and platform, external experts, key B3 programs launching in 2021, and the company's roadmap.

The B3 Ripple Effects Summit is followed by a VIP reception where attendees will network with speakers who will take the stage over the next two days at the industry-wide Oilfield Water Markets 2021 Conference, which officially begins with this reception. Ripple Effect Summit attendees will also receive discounted rates on admission to the larger event and have access to the room block.

Kelly Bennett, CEO and Co-founder of B3, states: "Understanding the full ecosystem of water is becoming particularly crucial to all segments of this industry - whether it's improved operational efficiencies or navigating the changing regulatory and environmental landscape. This event - our first inaugural Ripple Effects Summit - is a mechanism for us to engage directly and closely with our users and key industry influencers to share new information and continue to expand respective knowledge bases. We are creating an intimate, personalized gathering to elevate conversations about near- and long-term industry needs, opportunities, and challenges, and connect the incredible community of B3 users. We are proud to partner with Oilfield Water Connection, in putting on this event."

"B3's thought leadership in oilfield water intelligence makes it an ideal partner to host such an event, given the growing urgency around all things water," said Pete Cook, Managing Partner of Oilfield Water Connection. "Hosting B3's Ripple Effects Summit in partnership with Oilfield Water Markets 2021 Conference enables industry professionals to attend two timely, synergistic events in essentially one efficient and cost-effective trip."

Availability to attend B3's Ripple Events Summit is limited, and registrations are at the invitation of B3 Insight. Existing and prospective clients who wish to attend may contact B3 via their website ( https://www.b3insight.com/contact) or via phone at (303) 309-4078. You can also send a direct inquiry to info@b3insight.com, with the subject line B3 RIPPLE EFFECTS SUMMIT

Interested parties are encouraged to check out the agenda for the Oilfield Water Markets 2021 Conference here, where B3 Insight is a Platinum Sponsor: www.oilfieldwater.com/markets

About B3 Insight:B3 Insight develops data-driven intelligence that empowers responsible and profitable decisions about water resources. Our proprietary data process enables us to gather, clean, and relate millions of natural resource data points, turning disparate information into the most widely used and trusted water data insights. Customers evaluate assets, enhance operational efficiencies, mitigate risk, allocate capital, and benchmark performance while saving significant time, investment, and resources - all with one intuitive platform. In today's ever-changing, data-driven business our commitment to information quality remains the principal focus creating the utmost confidence in your data. For more information, please visit www. B3insight.com.

About Oilfield Water Connection:Oilfield Water Connection is the leading event platform devoted entirely to the marketplace, business, and finance aspects of the oilfield water management industry. We deliver a dedicated forum to E&P, water midstream, and oilfield service executives as well as investors. The format, topics, and speakers at Oilfield Water Connection conferences are carefully selected to provide valuable information and opportunities for industry business people and leaders. For more information, please visit www.oilfieldwater.com/markets

