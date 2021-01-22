B2Digital Kicks Off Huge Spring 2021 MMA Season With Strikehard 58 On LIVE PPV, Saturday, January 23, 2021

Tampa, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --B2Digital Incorporated (the "Company" or "B2Digital") (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"), is excited to announce the kickoff of the B2 Spring 2021...

Tampa, FL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --B2Digital Incorporated (the "Company" or "B2Digital") (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"), is excited to announce the kickoff of the B2 Spring 2021 Season Schedule on Saturday, January 23 with Strikehard 58 in Trussville, Alabama.

The fight is sold out in terms of limited in-person seating, but interested fans can stream it live on Pay-Per-View here, or enjoy it live over the B2 Fighting Series apps on Amazon Fire TV or Apple TV.

The 14-fight card will be headlined by a professional welterweight matchup between undefeated B2 Fighting Series Strikehard veteran Treston Vines and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship veteran Sedric Johnson.

The rest of the Main Event card will be packed with top competition duking it out across five tough Title fights.

On the undercard, rising amateur flyweight Natalie Gage looks to move to 2-0 after winning her debut fight by TKO. Standing in her way is a motivated Rebekah Rotenberry, who is also looking for her 2nd MMA win.

"2021 is already being billed as a fresh chapter and a rebirth, and we are thrilled to be a part of that process as we turn the page at B2 and kick off our biggest fight season ever with one of our most exciting season opening fight cards," remarked Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. "This is going to be an excellent night of top MMA action and we look forward to delivering a spectacular production LIVE to our growing base of dedicated fans, fighters, and followers. Don't miss it!"

About B2Digital Inc.With extensive background in entertainment, television, video, and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell's expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts ("MMA") industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company's B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, "B2FS". This includes social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV (Free to View), merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company's website at www.b2digitalotc.com.

B2Digital has a growing social media presence. Follow us on:Twitter: @B2digitalOTC Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/b2digitalotc/

B2Digital: MMA's Premier Development League www.b2digitalotc.com

B2 Fighting Series Pay Per View Link www.b2mma.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information, please contact:information@b2fs.com

Public Relations:Tiger Marketing & Branding Agencyinfo@TigerGMP.com