B2Digital Gains Official License To Expand B2 Fighting Series LIVE MMA To Georgia

Tampa, FL, Jan. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the "Company", "B2", or "B2Digital") (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts ("MMA"), is excited to announce that the Company has acquired an official license from the Georgia Athletic Commission to hold and operate fights in the state.

"We continue to expand our geographic footprint to bring in more fans and fighters and widen our brand reach, which drives excitement and value across segments," commented Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. "Georgia is legendary for its sports culture, and we see B2 MMA thriving there as a natural fit. We look forward to our first live Georgia fight night event in April!"

The Company is now licensed in twelve (12) total US states. Fight events in Georgia will take place under the Strikehard Productions brand, which has a strong reputation in the region, with 58 successful fight nights completed over recent years in Alabama, Tennessee, and Mississippi.

The first event in Georgia, tentatively called "Strikehard 60", is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 17 in Macon, GA.

Matt Woodruff, Executive Director, Georgia Athletic and Entertainment Commission, added, "Georgia is excited to bring the B2 Fighting Series into our great state. We are working to bring MMA brands into the state, and the B2 brand has a reputation for great action and excellent event management, making it a tremendous fit in Georgia. We have some of the world's best fans and we look forward to kicking things off in April in a manner that delivers value to our communities while maintaining necessary safety and health standards for everyone involved."

About B2Digital Inc. With extensive background in entertainment, television, video, and technology, B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is now forging ahead and becoming a full-service live event sports company. Capitalizing on the combination of B2Digital CEO Greg P. Bell's expertise and involvement with more than 40,000 live events over his career for major sports leagues and entertainment venues, B2Digital is in the process of developing and acquiring MMA and sports-related companies to build an integrated Premier Development League, Expand the B2 Official Training Facility Program Network and Continue the growth of the B2 Social Media Network for the multibillion-dollar mixed martial arts ("MMA") industry.

B2Digital intends to create and develop league champions that will move on to the MMA major leagues from the Company's B2 Fighting Series brand. Each year, the top fighters will be invited to the annual B2 Fighting Series National Championship live event.

B2Digital has developed and deployed the systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, "B2FS". This includes social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, FTV (Free to View), merchandise sales, brand management and financial control systems. B2Digital owns all rights for TV, internet, social media, media, merchandising and trademarks, and branding for the B2Digital companies.

For more information about B2Digital, visit the Company's website at www.b2digitalotc.com.

B2Digital has a growing social media presence. Follow us on: Twitter: @B2digitalOTC Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/b2digitalotc/

B2Digital: MMA's Premier Development League www.b2digitalotc.com

B2 Fighting Series Pay Per View Link www.b2mma.com

